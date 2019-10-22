American retail chain Macy’s to stop fur sale by end of FY 2020.

fashion-and-trends

Premium American retailer Macy’s, Inc. will stop selling fur by the end of fiscal 2020, it announced in a statement.

It added that it will continue to provide “great fashion” and value to their customers, and offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur. We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the US and other NGOs. Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step,” said the brand’s chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.

It said on Monday that this commitment is made in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, which has welcomed the move.

“This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow. With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice,” its president and CEO Kitty Block said.

The decision includes “all Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s private brands, as well as items sold from brand partners”, said Macy’s.

The company operates approximately 680 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy’s Backstage.

“Fur will no longer be sold in Macy’s off-price stores, including Macy’s Backstage and Bloomingdale’s The Outlet. As part of this commitment, the company will be closing its Fur Vaults and salons.”

