Bollywood actress Tanuja shows how to be a diva, age-no-bar in this blue swimsuit at daughter Tanisha’s birthday celebrations

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:00 IST

Veteran actress Tanuja, known for her girl-next-door image in the late-60s and 70s Bollywood, is setting new goals for every woman this International Women’s Day.

From what seems to be a picture from a holiday she’s at with daughter and actress Tanisha along with other celebrities, Tanuja proves that age is just a number when it comes to showing her diva-esque side.

She was spotted in a cobalt-blue one-piece swimsuit, enjoying poolside smiles with the other ladies in the picture. Tanisha recently celebrated her birthday in Alibaug and celebrated with her friends and mother at a resort in Alibaug, about an hour’s boat ride away from Mumbai.

Bikinis in the history of women’s clothing has been traced back to as early as 5600 BC. Actress Brigitte Bardot, Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner are some of the names known to have popularised this garment at Cannes Film Festival in 1953 and movie appearances subsequently.

According to French fashion historian Olivier Saillard, the bikini is the most popular type of female beachwear around the globe because of “the power of women, and not the power of fashion”. He explains, “The emancipation of swimwear has always been linked to the emancipation of women.”

Sharmila Tagore in a scene from An Evening in Paris.

The National Legion of Decency lay pressure on Hollywood to keep bikinis from being featured in movies. The Hays production code for US movies, introduced in 1930 and strictly enforced in 1934, allowed two-piece gowns but prohibited navels on screen.

Raquel Welch’s fur bikini in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. gave the world the most iconic bikini shot of all time and the poster image became an iconic moment in cinema history.

Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore appeared in a bikini in her 1967 film An Evening in Paris, followed by a magazine cover. This was the first time an Indian actress had appeared in a bikini. This then set a trend for other actresses namely Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Dimple Kapadia and others in the 1970s.

In the 1983 Star Wars’ franchise, Return of the Jedi, Princess Leia Organa was captured by Jabba the Hutt and forced to wear a metal bikini complete with shackles. The costume was made of brass and was so uncomfortable that actress Carrie Fisher described it as “what supermodels will eventually wear in the seventh ring of hell.” The ‘slave Leia’ look is often imitated by female fans at Star Wars conventions.

What did you think of Tanuja’s look?

