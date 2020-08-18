Face mask fashion: These masks portray the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong protests

fashion-and-trends

In one of Edmond Kok’s creations, a 3D visualization of a spiky coronavirus bursts out of a face mask, while another uses a plastic takeout container to remind people of the environmental cost of food deliveries.

A design inspired by a Thai temple symbolises people missing their favourite holiday destinations because of travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

A Hong Kong-based theatre actor and costume designer, Kok has had little work during the Covid-19 pandemic but used his creative juices as an opportunity in the now-ubiquitous fashion accessory, the face mask.

Since February this year, he has crafted over 170 masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong’s political problems.

But one must be mindful that these are not worn as illness prevention but as pieces of art.

Kok’s creations also address fears in Hong Kong that China is taking away the greater freedoms that residents of the territory have compared to the mainland. Under a new national security law, people have been arrested for displaying or chanting slogans deemed as advocating independence from China.

A mock gloved hand covers one mask, illustrating the struggle to express one’s voice freely. A security camera represents a fear of surveillance, and eyeballs, a fear of being watched or censored.

“I really want to document different things that happened in our lives,” he tells Associated Press.

After the pandemic ends, Kok hopes he and others will revisit their experiences through his masks. He has posted photos of them on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Some of these quirky creations include the popular cartoon character Doraemon, a masquerade ball mask worn on the mouth instead of the eyes, Disney’s adorable bear Winnie the Pooh and one with a flap that opens so you can eat - nachos or any other snack - without any hurdles.

