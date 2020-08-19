Festive wear inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:57 IST

While we didn’t get enough reasons to dress up due to the ongoing pandemic, with festive season upon us, it’s time to deck up and cheer up our mood. Though social gatherings are still prohibited, it shouldn’t be a reason to not look your ethnic best on Ganesh Chaturthi. And who can be better than our Bollywood divas to give us style cues on dressing up for the upcoming festivities? We dole out some festive perfect looks here.

Playful polkas

Polka dots are a tried-and-tested pattern and delivering a fresh outtake to this evergreen trend is Alia Bhatt’s green and white polka-dotted salwar suit. Things that stand out in this look are the full-sleeves, head-to-toe print, and flared pyjamas. The classic closed neck adds that old Bollywood vibe to her look.

Steal the style: Make sure your dupatta has the same print and pattern as you pick something inspired by this look. A pair of gold chandbalis will make it festive perfect.

Sari saga

Janhvi Kapoor surely knows the secret to punctuate the required glamour to traditional attire. Here she pairs this fuchsia pink sari with mirror work around its border with a heavily embellished sleeves blouse. She further amps up the look with a mang tikka and some bangles with gold and kundan work.

Steal the style: You can keep the pleats of the pallu wider if you are coy about showing too much skin. Soft cascading wavy hair will create the required magic.

Scintillating sharara

Shararas are never going to go out of style. Exude old Bollywood glamour, like Sonakshi Sinha, who is wearing a purple sharara teamed with a choker and statement earrings.

Steal the style

Middle parted wavy hair complements the look. You can style the dupatta ala Sonakshi or style the look sans dupatta to let the neckpiece or choker grab all attention.

Making a case for Kaftan

Kaftans in luxurious fabrics like silk or chiffon with embroidery work can be a perfect festive pick for the season. It’s equal parts comfortable and stylish. Take cues from Kangana Ranaut, who looks gorgeous in this peach coloured kaftan with embroidery work around the neckline. She has paired the look with a pair of juttis.

Steal the style: A top knot updo with a pair of chunky chandbalis will flatter this style.

Sustainability marries festivity

An apt pick for Ganpati puja, this madras check sari has that right amount of vibrance and liveliness to the look. Vidya Balan styled this look with a pair of metallic earrings and a statement ring to make the look a conversation starter.

Steal the style: Pair the madras check sari with a colored blouse matching with one of the dominating colours of the sari. Soft middle-parted bun looks best with the look.