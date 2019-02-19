 Lagerfeld made Paris the “fashion capital of the world” - LVMH’s Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault, the head of French fashion house LVMH, confirmed on Tuesday the death of Karl Lagerfeld and said he had made Paris the world’s fashion capital.

fashion and trends Updated: Feb 19, 2019 19:14 IST
People hold white roses as they stand outside the Chanel fashion boutique after news that German haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, aged 85, in Paris, France, February 19, 2019. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Bernard Arnault, the head of French fashion house LVMH, confirmed on Tuesday the death of Karl Lagerfeld and said he had made Paris the world’s fashion capital.

“With the passing of Karl Lagerfeld we have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses,” Arnault said in a statement.

“Fashion and culture has lost a great inspiration.”

