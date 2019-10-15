Luxury brand Good Earth to host its first independent fashion show in New Delhi
The brand’s first independent fashion presentation will focus on creating elegant daily wear in both pret and made-to-measure versions. The show will held be at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts in New Delhi on October 20.fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:32 IST
India’s luxury brand Good Earth will present its most extensive collection of garments yet to mark 10 years of Good Earth’s apparel label, Sustain.
It marks the brand’s first independent fashion presentation which will focus on creating elegant daily wear in both pret and made-to-measure versions. The show will held be at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts in New Delhi on October 20.
The Sustain line, which was launched in 2009, features elegant everyday fashion that celebrates Indian crafts through timeless styles. The ensembles are rooted in the rich textile traditions of India’s heritage.
The fashion presentation for the season titled Sindhu is a culmination of the combined imagination of the brand’s creative in-house design team.
The unique show-cum-exhibit will tell the story of India’s heritage through an immersive journey down the Indus. It will not only celebrate the birthplace of Indian civilization, the Sindhu River and its living traditions, but will also see 10 different designers from the brand come together.
Over 20 indigenous crafts like Ajrak, Bandhani, Lehariya, etc., multiple prints and silhouettes, each representing the evolution of craftsmanship across centuries, will be on display through these garments.
Sindhu is a melting pot of a variety of textiles and crafts both traditional and contemporary, influenced by the sartorial history of the region.
Sindhu is a tribute to the nomadic groups, travellers, innovators, artistes, patrons and lovers who were intermediaries of multitude of ideas and innovations from one place to another; the Banjaras, Sindhis, Kutchis and numerous others with intermingled stories, which have enriched our culture and rendered our heritage unparalleled.
On the other hand, it is also a representation of Good Earth’s India today, which is a mixed, collaborative world where the confluence of different cultures from all around the world has contributed to what is ours. It is a tribute to India’s rich culture and unparalleled heritage.
First Published: Oct 15, 2019 09:32 IST