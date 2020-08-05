e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nineties curtain haircut a hit among celebrities

Nineties curtain haircut a hit among celebrities

The year 2020 has seen its resurgence, with actors and K-pop stars bringing it back in trend.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:10 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Brooklyn Beckham rocks the curtain haircut.
Brooklyn Beckham rocks the curtain haircut. (Instagram)
         

Remember the middle-parted poker straight hairstyle, called curtain hair, sported by actors Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio in the ’90s? The year 2020 has seen its resurgence, with actors and
K-pop stars bringing it back in trend. However, this time, it is not just for those with straight hair but also being flaunted by celebs with wavy locks.

 

“Curtain hairstyle has caught everyone’s attention again because a lot of K-pop stars are rocking it, and they have huge popularity around the world. Also, a lot of campaign shoots done by international and Indian designers have models sporting this look, thereby making it hit,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

 

View this post on Instagram

who’s going to watch tonight ? ☺️

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

But does this hairstyle suit everyone? No, say experts. It looks more flattering on men with a diamond or square-shaped face.

 

View this post on Instagram

Never gone so out. Never been so exposed

A post shared by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on

A word of caution from celebrity hairstylist Rod Anker: “The problem with this type of haircuts is that whilst you think it covers the hairline, it actually draws attention to it.”

