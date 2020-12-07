Unfortunately some of us are born old: Kangana Ranaut reminisces making fancy gowns as a child instead of playing with other children

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:40 IST

Kangana Ranaut is always in the midst of a storm, whether its because of her constant battle with the bigwigs of Bollywood or Maharashtra politics, or her brazen and outspoken manner which seems to grind everyone’s gears. Most recently Kangana found herself at a war of words with Punjabi superstar and Good Newwz and Phillauri actor Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmer’s protest in Delhi. And though Diljit and Kangana really went at each other, Kangana in her usual fashion, took to her social media feed a couple of days later and posted about something unrelated, possibly to hint at something or simple to show that she had moved on from the very public fight on Twitter. Sharing a photo of herself as a young child, Kangana wrote on her social media, “As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those.”

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Previously Kangana had also posted about how when she was a little girl she would be made fun of for wearing pearls and cutting her own hair and that she had gone from being the village clown to attending fashion weeks while seated in the front row. She posted pictures of herself as a kid as well as at the fashion weeks with the caption, “When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression”. Kangana is busy with her upcoming projects Tejas and Thalaivi, which is slated to be completed in the coming week as per Kangana’s social media posts and in which she will portray former Tamil Nadu CM and starlet, the late J Jayalalithaa.