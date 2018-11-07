4 ways to stay fit during festive season

Festive times can seem to be especially tough to stick to a fitness routine. Yet, if you don’t pay attention, you may end up piling on weight. Here are a few things to do to stay fit and have a happy festive season:

* Go for a walk: While you may not stop yourself from indulging, it is a good idea to go for a walk afterwards. Even a quick 30-40 minute walk can boost your digestion and metabolism by helping the blood flow to your digestive system. You can also run if you get a short break.

* Keep your workout routine short: While you may not be able to stay at the gym for very long, it is a good idea to go for shorter sessions. Even 20 minutes at the gym twice a day can yield dividends in the long run.

* Family activities: It sucks to go to the gym alone during festive season, but what if you got your family on board and exercised together? And it doesn’t even need to involve the gym. You can go swimming with your family or play an intense set of badminton.

* Set a time: Let’s face it, no one is going to encourage your gymming session during festive season, and you will find tons of excuses to skip it. And yet, the best solution is to go for it first thing in the morning before others are up and you feel too lazy to step out.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 16:29 IST