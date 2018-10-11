Healthy Lung Month: 5 habits that will help you breathe better

October is celebrated as Healthy Lung Month. By following certain simple healthy habits, you can ensure that your lungs are performing well, and keeps oxygen flowing through the body. Here are 5 habits that will help you improve your lung health:

* Exercise: Your lungs are often working at half capacity because there is no reason for them to work at their full potential. But if you exercise, it ensures your heart beats faster and lungs are working better. Do exercises that will make you breath fast to ensure healthy lungs.

* Stop/Avoid smoking: This single habit wreaks so much havoc on your lungs. It reduces lung function and is also linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Cigarettes also contain numerous chemicals that inflame and damage the lungs, and may even lead to lung cancer.

Eat food rich in Omega 3 fatty acids such as fish and nuts for healthy lungs. (Shutterstock)

* Eat right: Some of the best foods for your lungs include water which hydrates the organ, fatty fish which is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, apples, walnuts and berries.

* Avoid exposure to pollution: Air pollution damages the lungs and can make it prone to infections and diseases. To stay safe, avoid inhaling exhaust fumes as much as possible, or secondhand smoke. Also ensure you dust the furniture frequently, and make your home a smoke-free zone.

* Benefits of spices: Spices can also help you combat respiratory problems. Curcumin, a yellow pigment found in turmeric has been shown to be beneficial in inhibiting tumour growth in lung cancer, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 15:20 IST