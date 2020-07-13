Is now the best time for intermittent fasting?

fitness

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:01 IST

Prior to the lockdown, we may have all, at some point in time, skipped breakfast because we were in a hurry, indulged in samosas during a celebration at work or even gone out for drinks after long meetings. But is now a good time to take up intermittent fasting to monitor our eating habits given that we are confined to our homes and have ample time at hand to prepare healthy meals?