Home / Football / AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

football Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Football Coaches Australia (FCA) to assist each other in development of football in the two countries. According to a statement issued by AIFC, the two bodies will look to encourage the involvement of more female coaches and increase access to football for all participants.

Another notable point in the MoU is introduction of standard contracts for coaches within their country which set out the agreed minimum employment conditions and a structured and resourced process for termination of employment.

“After supporting each other in our journey to equip and educate our coaches, with this agreement we look forward to working together for the betterment of our coaches,” AIFC Director Dinesh Nair said. “In the past year, we have engaged with each other by conducting coaches’ workshop, webinars etc. Making it official will help us learn from each other, share best practices and also grow together,” added Nair.

Football Coaches Australia Chief Executive, Glenn Warry said, “There are a number of potential opportunities for both parties to collectively advance professional development, employment, cultural and commercial opportunities for football coaches.”

Football News

