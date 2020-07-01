e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arsenal’s Arteta says he understands Ozil is ‘hurt’ at being dropped

Arsenal’s Arteta says he understands Ozil is ‘hurt’ at being dropped

“I believe he’s not very happy because he’s not playing. But as well he picked up an injury the other day and we have to wait and see how he evolves,” said Arteta.

football Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (AFP)
         

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta understands playmaker Mesut Ozil’s disappointment at not featuring since the Premier League restart but says he will only select players based on their form.

Ozil was left out of the squad for the defeat by Manchester City and was an unused substitute in games at Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

He missed Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United on Sunday due to a back injury, making him a doubt for Wednesday’s league game against Norwich City.

“I believe he’s not very happy because he’s not playing. But as well he picked up an injury the other day and we have to wait and see how he evolves,” Arteta added.

“I’m expecting a player that’s not playing to feel hurt and disappointed. I want all my players at their best and to have the ability to be able to pick them to help the squad as much as possible ... that’s the only intention I have.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta said that he was fully aware of what Ozil has to offer, having lined up alongside him for three years during his playing days.

“I think Mesut has unique qualities, he’s a special player for the position he plays. How specific he is in the quality that he has and what he can bring to the team,” Arteta added.

“I don’t think much has changed.”

tags
top news
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In