Don’t think there’s been a better player than Lionel Messi - Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, who was at the Camp Nou as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the La Liga on Saturday. Dravid was amazed by the skills of Lionel Messi and confessed that it was absolutely brilliant to watch Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez live.

“It’s incredible, it’s a huge honour, it’s one of the things I’ve always wanted to do – come to Camp Nou and watch a football match. To be here and experience the atmosphere, it’s absolutely electric.

“To be able to watch players like Messi and Suarez play live, it’s fantastic for me and my family. Thanks to Barcelona FC for the hospitality, it’s been excellent,” Dravid said in a video posted by FC Barcelona.

The Indian ‘wall’ was in awe of Messi and called him an “absolute genius”.

“He’s an absolute genius. It’s incredible to watch what he does and to watch him live… One thing to see with Messi is how fantastic he is with the ball but it is incredible to see how good he is without the ball and how he is able to find spaces. I don’t think there’s been a better player than him ever. It’s fantastic to watch him live,” Dravid further said.

Dravid also compared the atmosphere with few IPL games which took place in Indian stadiums.

“Cricket is a different game. We have great atmosphere and great crowd in the IPL and a lot of Test matches as well. Cricket is the No.1 sport in India but football is catching up very quickly. The ISL, the new league there since the last few years, Indian football is catching up but yeah, this was a lovely atmosphere to watch. Similar to some of the IPL games that we have,” Dravid said.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:46 IST