e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

International Friendly: Indian women’s football team hold Vietnam to 1-1 draw

Thai Thi Thao put the hosts in the lead in the 39th minute, but India came back strongly in the second half to equalise through Ranjana Chanu.

football Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India women’s football team.
File image of India women’s football team.(AIFF)
         

Indian women’s football team held Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in their second FIFA International Friendly at the Vietnam National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday. This was a much improved performance from the Indian team as they had earlier lost the first international friendly 0-3.

Both the sides scored on either side of the half-time. Thai Thi Thao put the hosts in the lead in the 39th minute, but India came back strongly in the second half to equalise through Ranjana Chanu.

India had their first real chance around the half-hour mark, when Dangmei Grace broke clear of the Vietnam defence, but her effort went wide of goal. Soon after, Aditi made a great save to thwart a counter-attack.

India managed to get a free-kick from a dangerous position, but striker Bala Devi’s effort also went wide of the target. India went on to rue the missed chances, as Thai Thi Thao soon put Vietnam in the lead with six minutes left for the half-time.

Changing over, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh was really put to the test. She pulled off two crucial saves to keep her side in the lead – the first one was a close-range free-kick by attacker Sanju, while the second one was from a shot by centre back Sweety Devi, who had a crack at goal from a distance.

India eventually got the breakthrough that they were looking for when Ranjana Chanu was played through on goal by captain Ashalata Devi and the former made no mistake to slot home.

Head Coach Maymol Rocky brought in Anju Tamang in place of Daya Devi around half an hour left on the clock. Sanju did have a chance late on from a close-range free-kick, but the ball flew wide of goal, as the match ended with a 1-1 score.

tags
top news
Sena’s ‘single largest party’ dig as BJP leaders prep to meet Maharashtra guv
Sena’s ‘single largest party’ dig as BJP leaders prep to meet Maharashtra guv
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Mi Not e 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
Mi Not e 10: Xiaomi’s new smartphone comes with 108MP penta camera setup
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News