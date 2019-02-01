ISL 2019: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 to end hosts’ nine-game unbeaten run

FC Goa ended Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten run of nine games after registering a comfortable 2-0 win in an Indian Super League game here on Friday.

Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia (28th minute) and star striker Ferran Corominas (79th minute) struck on either side of the break at the Mumbai Football Arena as a sizable number of fans cheered the visiting team.

Right from the beginning, the two teams played aggressive. The visitors had an early chance in the second minute.

A throw-in from Seriton Fernandes from the right reached Corominas, who gave a low pass to Brandon Fernandes.

But the midfielder sold a dummy to skipper Mandar Rao Dessai behind him. Dessai shot from a distance but an alert Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh parried it away.

Goa had more chances but Mumbai defenders thwarted the attack either from near the box or inside the box. Also, the match officials were kept on their toes with Goa player Seriton Fernandes and Mumbai’s Milan Singh, Lucian Goian earning yellow cards inside the first 25 minutes.

After wasting a couple of free-kicks, Goa’s aggression finally paid off in the 28th minute with Bedia netting in the opener.

Brandon Fernandes ran from the midfield and then put Corominas on the goal. Corominas’ shot was saved by Amrider but the deflection fell in path of Bedia, who shot on target and the ball took deflection of Mumbai defender Subhasish Bose, before rolling in. At the half-way mark, Goa were 1-0 ahead.

After the change of ends, Mumbai were initially more aggressive. But, it was Goa’s goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, who ensured that his side stayed ahead as he made couple of superb saves.

Two back to back chances came for Mumbai, but they failed to equalize. In the 63rd minute, Paulo Machado’s free-kick was nodded by Lucian Goian, but it hit the crossbar.

Mumbai defender Bose brought down Corominas inside the box as the referee pointed to the dreaded spot. A calm and composed Corominas successfully converted the penalty as he slotted the ball into the right corner to double the lead.

With the win, Goa logged three points to move to the third spot in the standings with 24 points. This was Goa’s seventh win in 13 games, while it was Mumbai’s only third defeat in 14 games. In their previous encounter in Goa, the home team had hammered Mumbai 5-0.

