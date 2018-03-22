Santosh Trophy: Mizoram pump in five past Odisha, Goa continue miserable run

Mizoram walloped Odisha 5-0 for their second successive win, while Karnataka began their campaign with a spirited 4-1 victory over Goa in the national football championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy in Kolkata on Thursday.

Lal Romawia struck a brace (41st, 59th) to take his tally to four goals from four matches, while Mizoram also scored through Lalbiakhlua (37th), Malsawmdawng (73rd) and F Lalrinpuia (90+1st) to seal the rout at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Mizoram, who defeated Goa 3-1 in their opening encounter, thus made it two out of two, to top the group A table as Odisha suffered a second successive defeat.

Six time champions Goa also suffered back-to-back defeats after squandering a 27th minute lead given by Kapil Hoble.

After the break, Karnataka stepped up their attack as Vignesh (54th), Rajesh S (61st) struck in space of seven minutes.

If that was not enough an own goal by Goa’s Mathew Gonsalves (69th minute) made it 3-0 before Leon Augustine (89th) completed the rout at the Sailan Manna Sports Complex in Howrah Maidan.