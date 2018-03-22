 Santosh Trophy: Mizoram pump in five past Odisha, Goa continue miserable run | football | Hindustan Times
Santosh Trophy: Mizoram pump in five past Odisha, Goa continue miserable run

Mizoram defeated Odisha while Goa slumped to another defeat against Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy football tournament on Thursday.

football Updated: Mar 22, 2018 19:13 IST
Mizoram defeated Odisha in their Santosh Trophy encounter on Thursday.
Mizoram defeated Odisha in their Santosh Trophy encounter on Thursday.(AIFF)

Mizoram walloped Odisha 5-0 for their second successive win, while Karnataka began their campaign with a spirited 4-1 victory over Goa in the national football championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy in Kolkata on Thursday.

Lal Romawia struck a brace (41st, 59th) to take his tally to four goals from four matches, while Mizoram also scored through Lalbiakhlua (37th), Malsawmdawng (73rd) and F Lalrinpuia (90+1st) to seal the rout at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Mizoram, who defeated Goa 3-1 in their opening encounter, thus made it two out of two, to top the group A table as Odisha suffered a second successive defeat.

Six time champions Goa also suffered back-to-back defeats after squandering a 27th minute lead given by Kapil Hoble.

After the break, Karnataka stepped up their attack as Vignesh (54th), Rajesh S (61st) struck in space of seven minutes.

If that was not enough an own goal by Goa’s Mathew Gonsalves (69th minute) made it 3-0 before Leon Augustine (89th) completed the rout at the Sailan Manna Sports Complex in Howrah Maidan.

