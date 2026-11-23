If you are an Indian citizen living outside India, you can’t simply use the same account structure as a resident Indian to invest in Indian equities. Your investment route is governed mainly by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), along with rules issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

5 NRI Trading Platforms For Investing In Indian Stock Markets more less

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Under FEMA, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) is an Indian citizen living outside India. FEMA’s residency rules determine whether you are a resident or a non-resident depending on your stay in India and the circumstances of your stay outside India.

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To invest in listed Indian shares, NRIs generally need an NRI bank account, a trading account, and a demat account. Depending on whether the investment is repatriable or non-repatriable, you use the relevant NRE or NRO structure.

With these rules in mind, here are five platforms that currently provide NRI investment and trading facilities.

Which NRI Trading Platforms Can You Use To Invest In Indian Stock Markets?

Here is a closer look at five platforms, their NRI account structures, investment options and trading features.

1. Kotak Neo

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{{^usCountry}} Kotak Neo offers NRI investors account structures designed to connect their banking, trading and demat requirements. An NRI Trinity Account, or 3-in-1 Account, combines a savings account, trading account, and demat account. This is intended for NRIs who want an integrated arrangement for holding securities, placing trades and managing funds. Kotak Neo also offers a 2-in-1 account, combining trading and demat accounts. This facility is available for NRIs having a PIS and savings account with Kotak Mahindra Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kotak Neo offers NRI investors account structures designed to connect their banking, trading and demat requirements. An NRI Trinity Account, or 3-in-1 Account, combines a savings account, trading account, and demat account. This is intended for NRIs who want an integrated arrangement for holding securities, placing trades and managing funds. Kotak Neo also offers a 2-in-1 account, combining trading and demat accounts. This facility is available for NRIs having a PIS and savings account with Kotak Mahindra Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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NRI investors can use the Kotak Neo platform to view their Indian investments online and track portfolios from outside India. The platform provides live market quotes, streaming price movements, top gainers and losers, live news and Kotak’s fundamental research to help investors track market developments while managing their holdings.

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NRIs can also use the platform to place orders and access investment opportunities such as equities, IPOs and mutual funds, subject to the products and regulatory conditions applicable to NRI investors. Kotak Neo's NRI offering also supports secure transfers between the linked savings and trading accounts through net banking.

For investors who prefer desktop trading, Kotak Neo also provides NEST, a desktop trading terminal with multiple watchlists, quick order execution, basket orders, option-chain information with Greeks, charting and analytics. Call & Trade is another option when investors cannot access their computer, allowing orders to be placed over the phone.

2. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct gives you a 3-in-1 NRI account linking your NRE/NRO bank account, demat account and trading account. A single login provides access to investments in the primary and secondary markets, with separate Portfolio Investment Scheme (PINS) and non-PINS structures depending on the transaction.

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One of its most distinctive NRI facilities is eATM, which allows eligible NRI customers to receive sale proceeds within five minutes of selling shares from their ICICI NRI demat account, without an additional eATM charge. The platform also provides automated capital-gains tax settlement, with the applicable tax deducted before the payout reaches the linked NRE/NRO account.

For portfolio management, you can use One Click Portfolio to invest in and exit equity portfolios. You can also use the Systematic Equity Plan (SEP) to automate purchases of a specified stock or quantity at chosen intervals. The platform also offers a research basket that covers 340 companies. It also provides reports across long-term, medium-term, short-term and trading-oriented strategies.

3. HDFC Securities

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HDFC Securities offers an NRI 3-in-1 investment account integrating PIS, demat and trading facilities. You can invest through NRE/NRO arrangements in equities, IPOs, derivatives, mutual funds and ETFs, while bonds are also available through the linked banking relationship.

The platform's Invest Right app includes live screeners for trading ideas, peer-comparison analysis, Zapp Orders, Super Star Portfolio, biometric login and charting signals. These tools let you screen securities and analyse companies instead of relying only on manual stock searches. HDFC Securities also provides off-market order placement, allowing you to place buy or sell orders outside market hours.

It offers dedicated NRI relationship support and access to research in its NRI offering. HDFC Bank has a linked PIS account which allows reporting of transactions to the RBI. HDFC Securities offers a facility to set off losses against capital gains across NRE and NRO trading accounts for capital-gain tax computation purposes for NRI investors having taxable gains.

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4. Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan NRI structure supports repatriable NRE demat accounts and non-repatriable NRO demat accounts, alongside PIS and non-PIS routes.

The platform is particularly feature-rich for active market tracking. Its trading tools include advanced option chains with strike-price, open-interest, and implied-volatility information; advanced charting with multiple chart types and indicators; and a Pattern Finder for identifying chart patterns.

You can also use EZYOptions Watchlist to create options watchlists, while the platform provides fundamental data covering more than 5,000 stocks. You can act on research recommendations through a two-click process. Its mobile app adds intelligent scrip search covering equities, derivatives, options and mutual funds, along with predefined market watches, live-index heat maps and fundamental-news alerts.

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5. Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal provides NRI demat and trading facilities with access to NRE and NRO trading accounts. Its NRI offering includes dedicated advisory support, investment-taxation advisory, advanced trading platforms and a dedicated NRI presence in Dubai.

You can use its MO Trader and MO Investor platforms to trade and invest. The company's NRI platform page highlights a consolidated portfolio view across asset classes, one-click investing through an auto-filled SIP form, family reports and holding summaries, stock analysis and research recommendations.

Its platform range includes MO Investor, MO Trader, Trade + Chart and desktop trading facilities.

Conclusion

Choosing an NRI demat account or trading platform should start with your account structure, repatriation needs and preferred investment products. Compare whether the platform supports your required NRE/NRO, PIS or non-PIS route, then assess its trading tools, research, portfolio tracking and customer support. Before opening an account, check brokerage, account charges, tax handling and product availability. Finally, verify the latest NRI eligibility and transaction rules with the broker and your bank.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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