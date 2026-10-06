A winless Titans team, a confident Robert Saleh and the mistakes that won't stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Robert Saleh believes the Tennessee Titans will be good, really good.

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First, he has to get them to stop the self-inflicted mistakes that good teams either don't commit or overcome.

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“You’ve got to learn how not to lose a football game before you can start winning,” Saleh said Monday.

Turnovers, ill-timed penalties and technique mistakes are why the Titans are 0-4 for a second straight season, obscuring the only evidence that matters of the improvement Saleh insists he sees. Saleh said the Titans will stop making so many painful mistakes, learn how to overcome those when they do

“Eventually this team’s going to become really good,” Saleh said. "And I know it’s been a painful process in the interim, but this team’s going to be good. I believe it.”

The Titans found new ways to lose in a 24-18 road loss to Baltimore that really wasn't that close.

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{{^usCountry}} Tennessee had two turnovers that led to 10 points for the Ravens. The Titans had a first-and-goal for a second straight game that not only didn't result in points but proved very costly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tennessee had two turnovers that led to 10 points for the Ravens. The Titans had a first-and-goal for a second straight game that not only didn't result in points but proved very costly. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, Cam Ward was intercepted in the end zone to seal a loss to the New York Giants. In Baltimore, the Titans turned the ball over on downs in the second quarter.

The Ravens went 98 yards the other way for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead for a 14-point swing.

“More often than not, we’re getting into scoring position and we’re coming away with nothing,” Saleh said. “And when that happens, it’s always going to look a little lopsided.”

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Defense continues leading the way for Tennessee. The Titans are tied for ninth in giving up 20.8 points a game despite being on the field longer than any other defense in the NFL. They also held Baltimore to 2 of 10 on third downs and now rank 10th in the league with a 35.8% on third down efficiency.

Jermaine Johnson's sack of Lamar Jackson knocked the Ravens quarterback out for the rest of the game, and the Titans kept the Ravens out of the end zone in the second half.

All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had a relatively quiet day. Saleh said the Ravens were getting four hands on Simmons every snap, leaving 1-on-1 chances where the other Titans have to be better.

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The offense piled up 14 first downs in the first half after managing only one before halftime at the Giants. That was Tennessee's best first-half total since having 14 first downs at Houston on Nov. 24, 2004. But the Titans still struggle to score points and now rank ahead of only Miami in averaging 13.8 points a game.

Tennessee also ranks last in averaging 261.3 yards a game.

Carnell Tate. The rookie wide receiver led the Titans with 145 yards receiving, the best day by a Tennessee receiver since A.J. Brown had 145 yards in a game in 2021. Tate caught nine of the 12 passes thrown to him and had the Titans' longest play with a 33-yard reception. The problem? The rookie fumbled, setting up a Baltimore field goal.

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Tate still leads the Titans far and away with 268 yards receiving, which puts him 15th in the NFL.

Tony Pollard. The veteran running back ran for a touchdown. Pollard also had a pass go off his hands for an interception on the Titans' second possession, which led to a touchdown. Pollard also averaged only 3 yards a carry.

Saleh said the Titans were fairy healthy, a nice turn for a team that put two guards on injured reserve last week.

6 — Sacks allowed by the Titans through four games, a huge improvement from last season when Tennessee gave up 17 sacks combined through the first four games. Ward has been sacked only once over the past two games.

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The Titans are home for two of the next three games. They host Houston on Sunday, pitting two of the NFL's remaining winless teams, which should let someone leave with a victory.

Only Cleveland has a winning record among Tennessee's four opponents before its bye in November.

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