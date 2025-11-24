AAP announces first list of 22 candidates for Goa Zilla Panchayat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections in Goa and said it intends to contest all 50 seats across North and South Goa. The move marks a bid by the party to expand its footprint in the state’s rural local bodies, where the Zilla Panchayats form the apex tier of the Panchayati Raj system. "> According to a party statement, the initial list comprises candidates from both districts and includes a mix of younger leaders, women and social workers. AAP leaders said the selection was aimed at reflecting the “social diversity” of Goan villages and semi-urban areas, and at projecting the party as a serious contender in grassroots governance. The party has announced plans to contest all 50 Zilla Panchayat seats in Goa.

The North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayats each have 25 single-member constituencies, taking the total number of ZP seats in the state to 50. "> The forthcoming polls will be the first major test of AAP’s organisational network in Goa since it entered the state Assembly in 2022, when it won two seats and secured around 6.8% of the vote.

In its announcement, AAP linked its ZP campaign to local service delivery issues, citing demands for improved water supply, roads, electricity, healthcare and more transparent functioning of village institutions. Party leaders said they would frame the contest around “accountability in local governance” and the effective use of funds devolved to panchayats and Zilla Panchayats.

The party also used the occasion to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa, alleging that powers of panchayats had been curtailed and that rural areas were facing inflation, unemployment and corruption. AAP leaders claimed that “development remains confined to publicity” while many villages continued to report gaps in basic services. These criticisms were presented as the context for the party’s decision to field candidates in all ZP constituencies.

The BJP currently heads the state government in Goa, having retained power in the 2022 Assembly elections. "> Zilla Panchayat polls are traditionally seen as a barometer of rural political sentiment and an early indicator of how parties are placed ahead of future Assembly contests.

AAP has positioned the ZP elections as an opportunity to build a bottom-up organisation, arguing that panchayats and district-level bodies should play a central role in planning and monitoring local development schemes. Party functionaries in Goa said internal preparations included booth-level mobilisation, training of candidates on local governance provisions, and outreach on issues such as water, roads and employment.

With the first list out, the party is expected to release additional names in the coming days to complete its slate of 50 candidates. Other major parties, including the BJP and the Congress, are also in the process of finalising their nominees as the Goa State Election Commission advances preparations for the Zilla Panchayat polls. ">

If AAP succeeds in winning a share of ZP seats, it would strengthen its presence beyond the state Assembly and municipal bodies, and give the party a formal role in district-level planning and rural development in Goa. Conversely, a strong performance by the ruling BJP or other regional players would reinforce their control over local institutions ahead of future state-wide electoral contests.