The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Monday urged the Centre to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor ahead of the 557th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, saying its continued closure was hurting the religious sentiments of Sikh devotees.

AAP Punjab has urged the Centre to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor before the 557th Parkash Purab, citing the religious sentiments of Sikh devotees.

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AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the corridor’s immediate reopening and conveying the sentiments of the global Sikh community.

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Kang said Sri Kartarpur Sahib held deep religious and historical significance as the place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent a considerable part of his life and shared the message of “Kirat Karo”. He appealed to the Centre to take a decision before the Parkash Purab so devotees could visit the shrine and pay obeisance.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal raised the issue at Dera Baba Nanak. He said Sikh devotees gathered on the 15th of every month to pray for the corridor’s reopening, but continued to be denied access to the shrine.

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{{^usCountry}} Questioning the Centre’s security rationale for keeping the corridor closed, Dhaliwal asked why trade with Pakistan could continue through other routes, including Gujarat’s ports, while Sikh pilgrims were unable to visit Kartarpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the Centre’s security rationale for keeping the corridor closed, Dhaliwal asked why trade with Pakistan could continue through other routes, including Gujarat’s ports, while Sikh pilgrims were unable to visit Kartarpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the closure was a political decision rather than solely a security measure and accused the BJP-led government of discriminating against Punjab and the Sikh community. Dhaliwal also referred to businesses linked to industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani while questioning the continuation of commercial activity.

The AAP leaders called on the Centre to reopen the corridor before the 557th Parkash Purab, saying devotees should be able to visit the historic shrine and seek the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.