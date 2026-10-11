Aces face an offseason shake-up after semifinal sweep, with Jackie Young's future looming

LAS VEGAS — Anything short of a WNBA championship is considered a disappointment for the Aces, so changes almost certainly are coming after Las Vegas was swept out of the semifinals by Golden State on Friday night.

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Whether that change involves the Big Three is the Aces' biggest question entering the offseason because five-time All-Star guard Jackie Young is a free agent.

She averaged career highs in points per game and assists to go with a 4.4-rebounding average and shooting percentages of 48.8 from the floor and 38.3 from 3-point range.

“I think she had a career year this year,” coach Becky Hammon said. “Had some unbelievable performances throughout the season, so obviously it’s a big priority that we retain her services. We’ll see what those thoughts look like, but I know what it looks like from our end. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to her decision."

If Young returns, she will rejoin a core that includes five-time MVP A'ja Wilson and six-time All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray that has been instrumental in winning three of the past four titles.

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{{^usCountry}} While Wilson clearly wants Young to return, she also wants to be mindful of not being overbearing while trying to persuade her to re-sign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Wilson clearly wants Young to return, she also wants to be mindful of not being overbearing while trying to persuade her to re-sign. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m constantly in Jackie’s ear,” Wilson said. “I know when she needs that big sister, but also when she needs that space. So going into this offseason, I’m just going to be me. I’m not going change too much because that’s not what Jackie needs."

If Young leaves, the Aces could be aggressive in going after a big-name free agent such as Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell or Minnesota's Napheesa Collier.

Mitchell expressed frustration a week ago about playing in the glare that comes with having Caitlin Clark as a teammate. Clark made the case on Thursday for keeping Mitchell, which would again give the Fever one of the league's top backcourts.

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Even if Young comes back, that doesn't mean the Aces will sit still.

“We’re going to make some adjustments, we’re going to make some moves, try to address our weaknesses,” Hammon said shortly after Friday night's 87-77 overtime loss to the Valkyries. “That’s not a question to answer right now. There’s a lot of things coming through my head.”

Top of mind was not having a good enough defense, and that likely will be a top priority for Hammon and team president and general manager Nikki Fargas. Hammon said the lack of an elite defense is a major reason the Aces are already into their offseason.

But it's not so simple to improve just one area.

Hammon lamented injuries that ended NaLyssa Smith's season and limited Jewell Loyd, Stephanie Talbot and Dana Evans.

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“This is why repeating is hard,” she said. “There has to be some things that go your way. You have to get some lucky breaks, and we’ve been pretty lucky around here. We’ve done some good things and made our own breaks at times. Other times, it’s tougher to make those little things happen for you. And there’s some things that happen that are completely out of your control.”

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