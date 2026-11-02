Akanksha Samiti distributes Diwali gifts to women at Lucknow centre, starts making boondi laddoos

Akanksha Samiti distributed Diwali gifts among women working at its masala and mathri centre at Butler Palace in Lucknow on Sunday. The programme was led by Dr Neelu Goyal, president of the committee and the Indian Administrative Service Officers Wives Association (IASOWA). The women were greeted on the occasion of Diwali, and their contribution to the centre's work was acknowledged.

Akanksha Samiti members distribute Diwali gifts to women working at its masala and mathri centre at Butler Palace in Lucknow.

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The programme was organised as part of the committee's engagement with women working at the centre. Along with distributing festive gifts, members extended their wishes to the women and appreciated their work. The centre is associated with the preparation of food products, including masala and mathri, and provides employment opportunities to the women working there.

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The occasion also marked the beginning of boondi laddoo production at the Akanksha centre. With this addition, boondi laddoos have become part of the range of products prepared by the committee. Akanksha already makes besan and atta laddoos, and the committee expressed hope that the new product would also find acceptance among consumers.

Boondi laddoos added to the product range

The introduction of boondi laddoos is an addition to the food products made at the centre. The committee expects the product to appeal to consumers on account of its taste and purity, similar to the response it hopes to receive for its existing besan and atta laddoos.

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{{^usCountry}} The centre's work includes the preparation of food items that are part of Akanksha's product range. The addition of another variety of laddoo expands the range of products being made by the women. The initiative also provides an opportunity to involve them in the production of another food item under the committee's activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centre's work includes the preparation of food items that are part of Akanksha's product range. The addition of another variety of laddoo expands the range of products being made by the women. The initiative also provides an opportunity to involve them in the production of another food item under the committee's activities. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee's focus, as outlined during the programme, remains on creating employment opportunities for women and supporting their economic independence. The production and sale of food items are linked to this objective, with the women working at the centre receiving the income generated through the sale of the products.

Sales proceeds support women working at the centre

A key feature of Akanksha Samiti's work is its approach to distributing the income earned through product sales. The proceeds from the sale of products are distributed among the women employed at the centre. This arrangement links the committee's product-related activities directly with the economic well-being of the women involved in making them.

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The committee also has a voluntary structure, with the wives of administrative officers associated with its work without receiving payment. Their participation is voluntary and unpaid, while the committee's activities are directed towards supporting women's empowerment.

Several office-bearers and members of Akanksha were present at Sunday's programme. Those who attended included Alisha Arshad, Rani Mohan, Dr Preeti Chaudhary, Shweta Prasad, Angira Bhardwaj, Usha Singh, Preeti Singh, Shambhavi Singh, Richa Singh, Geetika Kapoor, Madhu Gupta and Nandita Singh, along with other members.

The Diwali programme brought together the committee members and women working at the Butler Palace centre. The distribution of gifts was an occasion to extend festive wishes and recognise the women's contribution. The launch of boondi laddoo production also marked an addition to the centre's ongoing food-product activities, which the committee links to employment generation and women's economic empowerment.