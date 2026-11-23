A direct rail service linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal is set to be launched on November 23, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulating devotees ahead of the inauguration. Yogi said the connection would strengthen the longstanding cultural and spiritual ties between the Awadh and Mithila regions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the connection would ease pilgrimages, promote religious tourism and strengthen cultural ties between India and Nepal. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)) more less

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the service would add a new chapter to the enduring spiritual, cultural and “roti-beti” relationship between the two regions. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah would inaugurate the direct rail service between Ayodhya Dham, associated with Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, regarded as the birthplace of Sita.

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Yogi said he would be present in Ayodhya to witness the launch. He described the occasion as one that would bring alive memories associated with the Treta Yuga, a reference to the period linked in Hindu tradition with the Ramayana.

The Chief Minister said the rail connection would further strengthen India-Nepal ties that had endured for generations. He described the initiative as an example of the Centre’s stated commitments to “heritage as well as development” and “Neighbourhood First”.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Yogi, direct rail connectivity would make pilgrimages easier for devotees in both countries. He also said the service could give momentum to religious tourism, cultural integration and regional prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Yogi, direct rail connectivity would make pilgrimages easier for devotees in both countries. He also said the service could give momentum to religious tourism, cultural integration and regional prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chief Minister congratulated devotees on what he described as a gift connecting Awadh with Mithila, and ended his post with the invocation, “Jai Shri Sitaram”.

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The announcement places the new service in both a religious and regional context, with the two destinations holding significance for Hindu pilgrims and cultural links between India and Nepal. Yogi’s post focused on the expected benefits of the connection and the symbolism of linking the two pilgrimage centres by rail.