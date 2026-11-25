For years, hair care focused on the length of the hair, with shampoos, conditioners and masks working on the strands. Dermatologists and hair scientists now point to the scalp, where every strand is anchored and nourished. Weak roots, excess oil, dryness or flaking can all show up as hair fall and thinning, which is why scalp-focused leave-on serums and overnight treatments are drawing attention.

Beyond the Strands: Why Scalp Serums and Overnight Treatments Are Redefining Stronger Hair more less

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The appeal is practical. Unlike rinse-off products that spend only minutes on the scalp, a leave-on formula stays in contact with it for hours. Traditional hair oils can feel heavy and greasy, which many people dislike, and a lightweight serum fits into a modern routine more easily. Ayurveda, however, has long treated hair care as an extension of scalp care, with practices like shiroabhyanga, or scalp massage with herbal preparations.

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This is the thinking behind the Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Serum, which brings Bringha (Eclipta alba), known in Ayurveda as Keshraj, into a leave-on format alongside amla, brahmi, rosemary, curry leaf, pudina and other botanicals.

The research behind this approach is published. In a three-month study in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology, 44 men and women with hair fall and thinning used an Ayurvedic leave-on treatment once daily. Participants showed a 12% improvement in hair density, about 17 additional hairs per cm², and a 50% reduction in hair fall from roots. Improvements began as early as week two, and hair thickness increased measurably by month three. Participants reported no irritation or dryness, and none described the product as oily or greasy. Complementary lab work found that the Bringha complex increased VEGF secretion in dermal papilla cells, which support the follicle’s blood supply and growth cycle.

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{{^usCountry}} Scalp health matters beyond hair fall. In a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 110 participants, an Ayurvedic scalp leave-on treatment reduced dandruff, controlled sebum and improved scalp barrier function. The group using it also saw a greater reduction in hair fall than the placebo group. The takeaway is that strong hair starts with a balanced, comfortable scalp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scalp health matters beyond hair fall. In a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 110 participants, an Ayurvedic scalp leave-on treatment reduced dandruff, controlled sebum and improved scalp barrier function. The group using it also saw a greater reduction in hair fall than the placebo group. The takeaway is that strong hair starts with a balanced, comfortable scalp. {{/usCountry}}

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Commenting on the science, Supriya Punyani, Head, R&D, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said: “Hair strength begins at the scalp. With Indulekha , our aim has been to combine the wisdom of Ayurveda with rigorous clinical evaluation. A leave-on format lets us deliver multi-herb benefits directly to the scalp in a light, non-greasy experience that people can use consistently, and consistency is what drives visible results.”

Making the most of a scalp serum

Apply to a clean, dry scalp and massage gently with the fingertips to support absorption and circulation.

Use it regularly, as hair cycles are slow and results build over weeks and months.

Pair it with a gentle shampoo, a balanced diet and stress management, which also affect hair health.

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As scalp care moves from an afterthought to the foundation of a hair routine, serums and overnight treatments grounded in tradition and backed by clinical evidence are likely to become a staple.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.