Bhagwant Mann gives 801 youths government jobs as Diwali gift in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed appointment letters to 801 newly recruited candidates in Mohali, taking the total number of government jobs provided under his government to 71,777. Calling the appointments a Diwali gift, Mann said recruitment was free of cost and strictly on merit, without cash payments or recommendations.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

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In a post on X, Mann congratulated the recruits and their families and urged them to serve Punjab with honesty and dedication. He said the government aimed to bring employment and prosperity to every household and make the state “Rangla Punjab” again. He also said Punjab ranked first nationally in primary education.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann challenged opposition leaders to prove even one corruption allegation against him or quit politics. He accused them of running a campaign against him because they could not accept the government's development and welfare initiatives. He targeted the Akali Dal and Congress, alleging that their self-serving politics had pushed Punjab towards economic and social distress.

Mann alleged that previous governments had allowed jobs to be sold for lakhs of rupees through money, recommendations and bribes. He said recruitment processes earlier remained stuck in courts until candidates crossed the eligible age limit. He maintained that his government had ensured transparent recruitment without bribery and challenged the opposition to identify any instance of corruption.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister announced that another 600 young people would receive government jobs next week. He said around 600 additional recruitment opportunities had been created for ancillary positions in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister announced that another 600 young people would receive government jobs next week. He said around 600 additional recruitment opportunities had been created for ancillary positions in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann urged the new employees to prepare for Union Public Service Commission examinations and aspire to become IAS and IPS officers. He also cited irrigation work, saying nearly 18,000 cusecs of canal water was reaching fields and had reduced dependence on groundwater.