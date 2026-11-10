INDIA — November 10, 2026— Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], today introduces its Holiday 2026 offering, including a personal edit of Calvin Klein icons selected by global brand ambassador Jung Kook of pop royalty BTS. From iconic denim silhouettes to the refined essentials he returns to again and again, Jung Kook’s curated edit brings together his favorite Calvin Klein pieces for the holiday season.

Calvin Klein unwraps the icons with Jung Kook of BTS for Holiday 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There are certain Calvin Klein styles that I always come back to – especially the denim,” said Jung Kook. “For this holiday edit, I had fun taking some of the most iconic fits and styling them in new ways for the season. I like that you can dress them up or keep things simple and still make each look your own.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Directed by Alasdair McLellan, the campaign celebrates the Calvin Klein pieces Jung Kook returns to season after season, ranging from the brand’s iconic jeans and underwear to staple knits, outerwear and accessories. From unboxings and gifting moments to dressing rituals and styling challenges, the campaign shines a light on Jung Kook’s distinctive style and the effortless confidence that defines it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For Holiday 2026, Calvin Klein introduces new layers, logo staples and festive styles designed to pair with signature denim for effortless seasonal styling from the holiday party to after. The Barrel Jean’s effortless fit and the 90s Straight’s iconic silhouette create a casually put-together look when paired with marled yarn sweaters and classic crewnecks. Seasonal outerwear, including aviator, sleek leather and motorcycle jackets, paired with the Baggy jean for looks like that bring understated edge to classic holiday dressing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Holiday 2026, Calvin Klein introduces new layers, logo staples and festive styles designed to pair with signature denim for effortless seasonal styling from the holiday party to after. The Barrel Jean’s effortless fit and the 90s Straight’s iconic silhouette create a casually put-together look when paired with marled yarn sweaters and classic crewnecks. Seasonal outerwear, including aviator, sleek leather and motorcycle jackets, paired with the Baggy jean for looks like that bring understated edge to classic holiday dressing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The campaign launches globally on November 9th across Calvin Klein retail, calvinklein.com and social platforms, as well as high-impact out-of-home placements.

Campaign Credits:

Directed and photographed by Alasdair McLellan

Editorial Credits:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand’s distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2025.

About Jung Kook of BTS

Jung Kook (Jeon Jung Kook) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of Pop Royalty BTS. Jung Kook has been proving his wide spectrum of musical talent through solo works such as “Euphoria,” “My Time” and “Still With You,” as well as collaborative singles with global artists including Lauv and Charlie Puth. Jung Kook is credited on multiple BTS tracks including the Japanese single “Your eyes tell,” “Stay” from BE, and “Run BTS” from Proof. Jung Kook also participated in singing “Dreamers,” the Official Soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which he performed at the Opening Ceremony. In July 2023, the global popstar released his RIAA platinum-certified (as of November 2023) first solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s ‘Top Song Global' charts, as well as at No. 3 on the UK official singles chart. He released his sophomore single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” in September, followed by his first solo album GOLDEN in November 2023. GOLDEN debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, accompanied by its main track “Standing Next to You,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 5.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!