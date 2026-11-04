CM Dhami approves 22.15 crore for 26 development works across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹22.15 crore for 26 development and construction projects across the state. The works cover road and drain construction, protective infrastructure, fencing, beautification of religious and fair sites, installation of hand pumps and electricity-related facilities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

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Dehradun district's Mussoorie Assembly constituency accounts for the largest share, with approvals worth ₹8.96 crore for internal roads, drains and protective works in several localities. These include Miththi Behri in Arkedia, Canal Road Jakhan, Malsi, Nageshwar, Sanjay Vihar, Tapkeshwar, Rojpur Road, Doon Vihar, Dobalwala, Ghorankhas, Kishan Nagar and Vijay Colony.

Projects across districts

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In Pithoragarh, four projects worth around ₹3.44 crore have been approved. These include cement concrete roads in Lima Toda and Upar Tola, development of the Nauling fair site in Ghatghor Gadi and road, culvert and protective works in Kholimali Kanyuri.

In Almora, approvals cover ₹45.63 lakh for anti-wild-boar fencing in Takula and ₹97.08 lakh for beautification of Siddheshwar temple near Danya. Projects in Champawat include beautification of Bhaleshwar temple and two fair sites, along with development of the historic Dudhadhari Bhagwati fair site in Thanta. A project worth ₹67.87 lakh has also been approved for the beautification of Chowki Mahadev Shiv temple in Tehri Garhwal.

Water and electricity facilities

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{{^usCountry}} In Haridwar, ₹2.22 crore has been approved for installing 100 hand pumps in rural areas of Jhabrera and Laksar constituencies. In Pauri Garhwal, ₹3.44 crore has been sanctioned for street-light infrastructure in Kotdwar, including electric poles, line construction and shifting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Haridwar, ₹2.22 crore has been approved for installing 100 hand pumps in rural areas of Jhabrera and Laksar constituencies. In Pauri Garhwal, ₹3.44 crore has been sanctioned for street-light infrastructure in Kotdwar, including electric poles, line construction and shifting. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said expanding basic facilities across all regions was a priority. He stressed that projects should benefit people in remote areas and that construction quality and timely completion must be ensured.