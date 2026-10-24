CM Dhami urges graduates to drive innovation and employment in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 24th convocation ceremony of UPES in Bidholi, Dehradun, on Thursday, where six students were honoured with silver plate awards. A total of 4,795 students are being awarded degrees this year, including 3,806 from regular programmes and 989 from UPES Online.

CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

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Addressing the graduates, Dhami said they were beginning a new chapter in their lives and would need hard work, dedication and a willingness to keep learning to meet future challenges. He urged them to use their knowledge and skills for the progress of society and the country.

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The Chief Minister said young people would play a key role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He also encouraged graduates to become job creators through entrepreneurship and self-employment rather than limiting their aspirations to finding jobs.

Dhami highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, data science, green energy and digital technology. He said the state government was working to strengthen education, science, technology and research in Uttarakhand. The state has implemented the National Education Policy 2020, while a Centre for Hindu Studies has been established at Doon University to promote the integration of education with cultural heritage and values. A Science City is also being built in Dehradun, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in the state over the past five years. He attributed the recruitment process to measures aimed at ensuring transparency, including the state’s anti-cheating law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in the state over the past five years. He attributed the recruitment process to measures aimed at ensuring transparency, including the state’s anti-cheating law. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate event on Friday, Dhami flagged off a Drug Free Uttarakhand Walkathon organised by the ONGC Officers Association at the Dr BR Ambedkar Ground at ONGC in Dehradun. He administered an oath for a drug-free Uttarakhand and called for wider public participation in efforts to prevent substance abuse.

Dhami said tackling addiction required the involvement of families, teachers, social organisations and communities, alongside government and police action. He also highlighted the importance of awareness, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation for people affected by addiction.