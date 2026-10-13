Dandiya Utsav concludes at JLN Stadium with thousands joining celebrations

Thousands of young people in colourful traditional attire joined Dandiya Utsav-2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as the festival organised by Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government concluded on October 12 with music, dance and celebrations marking Navratri.

Organised by Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government, the event celebrated traditions, brought communities together and advanced plans for cultural programming across the capital.

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The event brought together participants who danced to the rhythms of Garba and Dandiya, turning the stadium into a lively celebration of traditional music, festive clothing and shared cultural experiences. The festival aimed to bring people together through cultural traditions and give residents opportunities to participate in public celebrations in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra attended the festival on October 11. Gupta highlighted the government’s vision of developing Delhi as a major centre for culture, entertainment and large-scale public events. She also reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the capital’s cultural identity and creating more opportunities for residents to experience cultural and entertainment programmes within the city.

The event was organised by Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government as part of efforts to celebrate cultural traditions through public participation. The enthusiastic turnout of young people was a key feature of the festival, with attendees taking part in the celebrations dressed in traditional outfits.

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{{^usCountry}} Mishra said the government wanted to bring the festival closer to people and provide more opportunities for them to come together, share happiness and celebrate the country’s cultural traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra said the government wanted to bring the festival closer to people and provide more opportunities for them to come together, share happiness and celebrate the country’s cultural traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Dandiya Utsav-2026 showcased Delhi’s cultural life through music, dance, traditional attire and collective participation. The festival also offered residents an opportunity to experience the festive atmosphere of Navratri in a public setting.

The organisers said such events help create lasting memories for participants while bringing communities together around shared cultural experiences. The conclusion of the festival marked the end of this year’s Dandiya Utsav at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the celebrations drawing participation from young people across Delhi.