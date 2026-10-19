Delhi’s three-day Dandiya festival concludes at Chhatrasal Stadium

The three-day Dandiya/Navratri Festival 2026 concluded at Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday, with thousands of visitors attending the celebrations. The festival was organised on the occasion of Navratri with the support of Delhi Tourism and the Delhi government.

The three-day Dandiya/Navratri Festival 2026 concluded at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on October 18.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the festival. She attended the concluding event as the chief guest, alongside Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Tourism managing director Sunil Anchipakka.

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The festival aimed to promote traditional Indian folk dance and music and familiarise visitors with the country’s festive cultural traditions. The programme combined dance and music with food stalls and other culinary offerings, providing visitors with an opportunity to participate in the celebrations.

Teachers and young people attend closing-day programme

The final day of the festival was dedicated to teachers, with educators and young people participating in the event. The programme highlighted their involvement in a public cultural celebration centred on music, dance and traditional festivities.

The participation of teachers and young people was a key feature of the concluding programme, according to the organisers. The festival also brought together visitors to experience Dandiya and other elements associated with Navratri celebrations.

Festival focuses on folk traditions and cultural participation

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{{^usCountry}} The organisers said the festival was intended to promote India’s folk dance, music and festive heritage while offering visitors an opportunity for recreation and cultural engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisers said the festival was intended to promote India’s folk dance, music and festive heritage while offering visitors an opportunity for recreation and cultural engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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The three-day event featured music, dance and a range of food options. Its conclusion marked the end of this year’s celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, where visitors gathered during the festival to take part in the programme.

The organisers described the event as an opportunity to bring traditional cultural activities into a public setting and encourage participation in festive celebrations.