Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Igass at his official residence, playing Bhailo as part of the traditional observances and urging people to preserve the state’s folk culture and heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the celebration of the traditional festival of 'Igas', on Wednesday. (@pushkardhami X/ ANI Photo) (@pushkardhami X)

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The programme, held on the eve of the festival, featured folk songs, traditional dances and cultural performances. Dhami took part in the celebrations. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, several MLAs, public representatives and officials attended.

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Greeting people on Igass, Dhami said the festival represented Uttarakhand’s folk culture, faith, traditions and shared joy. It connected people with their roots and ancestral heritage and reflected cultural identity and social unity, he said.

The Chief Minister said folk songs, dances, cuisine, clothing and customs formed an important part of the state’s identity. Playing Bhailo, singing together and sharing happiness through dances reflected community bonds, cooperation and brotherhood, he added.

Dhami said preserving cultural heritage amid modernisation was a collective responsibility. He called for familiarising children with festivals such as Igass, Harela, Phool Dei, Ghee Sankranti and Uttarayani.

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{{^usCountry}} He said traditions should be practised in homes, villages and everyday social life, rather than being limited to books or organised events. Families should explain the significance of festivals to children and encourage participation in village fairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said traditions should be practised in homes, villages and everyday social life, rather than being limited to books or organised events. Families should explain the significance of festivals to children and encourage participation in village fairs. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami also highlighted the role of Uttarakhandis living elsewhere in keeping folk traditions alive. He urged people wherever they lived to celebrate their dialects, languages, songs, dances and festivals, and connect future generations with their ancestral villages.

He said the state government was working to preserve folk arts, fairs, regional languages and traditions. Dhami appealed to people to support local artists, artisans and traditional products during festivals, and make cultural practices part of everyday life in village communities.