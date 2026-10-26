Dhami highlights cultural heritage, youth employment at Haldwani festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Kumaon Dwar Mahotsav in Haldwani as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of preserving the state's folk culture and connecting younger generations with their cultural roots. He also spoke about the government's priorities on protecting Uttarakhand's identity, creating employment opportunities and ensuring development reaches people across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Kumaon Dwar Mahotsav in Haldwani as the chief guest.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhami welcomed attendees and praised the efforts of the organisers in promoting Uttarakhand's traditional music, dance and folk arts. He said cultural events played an important role in taking local traditions to younger generations.

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Describing Haldwani as the gateway to Kumaon, the chief minister said the city held particular significance for the hill communities and provided a platform for the region's cultural heritage and traditional way of life. He said the large turnout at the festival reflected people's continued connection with their cultural roots.

Dhami also appreciated the work of the Vaidehi Cultural Education and Art Foundation, which, he said, was using folk singing and dancing to introduce young people to Uttarakhand's heritage.

Folk traditions and state identity

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister highlighted the diversity of Uttarakhand's folk culture, saying its songs and dances reflected mountain life, natural surroundings, changing seasons, local beliefs and history. He referred to traditional dance forms such as Chholiya, Jhora, Chanchari and Barda Nati, along with folk singing styles including Beda, Mangal and Chaiti songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister highlighted the diversity of Uttarakhand's folk culture, saying its songs and dances reflected mountain life, natural surroundings, changing seasons, local beliefs and history. He referred to traditional dance forms such as Chholiya, Jhora, Chanchari and Barda Nati, along with folk singing styles including Beda, Mangal and Chaiti songs. {{/usCountry}}

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He also mentioned traditional musical instruments such as the dhol, damau, turri, bhankora and ransingha, saying their sounds reflected the region's way of life and cultural practices. Dhami said digital technology and social media had helped Uttarakhand's folk music reach audiences beyond the state and across the country and abroad. He welcomed the growing interest among young people in traditional music.

On the issue of the state's identity, Dhami objected to remarks referring to people from Uttarakhand as infiltrators and raised concerns about the dignity and self-respect of the state's residents. He said protecting Devbhoomi's cultural identity was a priority for the government.

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He referred to measures taken by the state, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a stricter anti-conversion law, an anti-riot law and steps towards a stronger land law. He also said action had been taken against illegal occupation and encroachment on government land. Describing Uttarakhand as a centre of faith, cultural heritage and spiritual consciousness, he said safeguarding its identity was a commitment rather than a political issue.

Recruitment, public welfare and sensitive cases

Dhami said the government was also focused on protecting the future of young people through transparent recruitment processes. He referred to the state's anti-copying law, introduced to curb examination malpractice, and said more than 35,000 young people had secured government jobs through transparent and fair selection processes over the past five years.

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The chief minister also recalled the Rampratap Tiraha firing incident during the Uttarakhand statehood movement, saying the people of the state continued to remember the struggle and sacrifices of the movement's participants. He said public statements concerning the people of Uttarakhand needed to take this historical context and their self-respect into account.

Referring to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Dhami said political statements on matters concerning national security and people who had served the country should be made with a sense of responsibility and regard for national interest. He questioned whether issues relating to national security and the country's honour should be reduced to political exchanges.

On the Ankita Bhandari case, the chief minister said ensuring justice for the young woman was a serious responsibility. He called for the judicial process, facts and evidence to remain central to discussions and said court proceedings, including those concerning sentences and bail applications, should be respected. He also cautioned against using a sensitive case for political gain or making allegations without evidence.

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Dhami said the government's broader objective was to extend development to the last person in the state, provide opportunities to young people and support the empowerment of women and girls. He expressed confidence that public participation would help Uttarakhand progress in development, cultural preservation and public welfare.