Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march organised in Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district. The programme saw participation from hundreds of BJP workers and local residents, with a large gathering turning out for the march and the public meeting held as part of the event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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The streets of Srinagar witnessed a gathering of party workers and residents who came out to take part in the programme. Dhami was welcomed by people assembled along the route as he joined the march. The participation of local residents and party workers was a key feature of the event, with the programme drawing a sizeable crowd in the town.

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The march was organised under the theme ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’. The programme brought together party workers and members of the local community around issues relating to democracy, governance and public interest. The event also included a public meeting, which witnessed participation from a large number of people.

March draws participation from party workers and residents

Hundreds of BJP workers and local residents took part in the march as it moved through the streets of Srinagar. The gathering reflected the participation of party members as well as people from the local area in the programme. Dhami's presence was among the central features of the event, with residents and workers welcoming him during the march.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme's theme placed democracy and the need to address anarchy at the centre of the gathering. Discussions during the event covered subjects related to strengthening democratic institutions, good governance and issues concerning public interest. These themes formed the stated focus of the programme and its accompanying public meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme's theme placed democracy and the need to address anarchy at the centre of the gathering. Discussions during the event covered subjects related to strengthening democratic institutions, good governance and issues concerning public interest. These themes formed the stated focus of the programme and its accompanying public meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The participation of local people also brought a public dimension to the event, which was organised in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar. The gathering included party workers and residents who joined the march and took part in the programme.

Public meeting also sees a large gathering

The programme continued with a public meeting, where a large number of people were present. The meeting was part of the wider event organised under the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ theme. The stated areas of discussion included the importance of a strong democratic system, governance and matters related to public welfare.

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The event brought together the march and the public meeting in a single programme, with participation from both BJP workers and local residents. The welcome extended to Dhami along Srinagar's streets was another feature of the gathering.

The programme's focus on democracy, good governance and public interest placed these issues at the centre of the day's activities. The large turnout at both the march and the public meeting marked the participation of party workers and residents in the event held in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal.

Dhami's participation in the march brought the chief minister into direct contact with the gathering of workers and local residents. The event was organised around the message of protecting democracy and addressing anarchy, with the public meeting providing a further platform for discussion on governance and public interest.