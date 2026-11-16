The latest episode of Herbalife India's Live Your Best Life, Unscripted features an insightful conversation with Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, an MBBS doctor, Harvard-trained psychologist, former Mrs. World, actor and wellness advocate.

Dr. Aditi Govitrikar Discusses Healthy Ageing and Metabolism on Herbalife India's Live Your Life, Unscripted

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In "Healthy Ageing & Metabolism, Simplified," Dr. Govitrikar joins Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, to explore how everyday habits influence metabolism, physical strength and emotional well-being, and why healthy ageing should begin much earlier than most people realise.

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At a time when longevity and anti-ageing solutions are attracting growing attention, the episode brings the conversation back to the fundamentals of health. Rather than viewing ageing as an unavoidable decline in energy and fitness, Dr. Govitrikar encourages individuals to recognise the influence of nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management on their long-term well-being.

One of the most compelling moments of the conversation comes when she explains why the body often provides warning signs before more serious health challenges become apparent.

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{{^usCountry}} "Body whispers before it screams. Listen to your body," Dr. Govitrikar says during the episode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Body whispers before it screams. Listen to your body," Dr. Govitrikar says during the episode. {{/usCountry}}

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The discussion explores how someone can appear perfectly healthy while experiencing underlying metabolic concerns. Dr. Govitrikar introduces the concept of being thin on the outside but carrying excess fat internally, highlighting why appearance alone should not be considered a reliable measure of metabolic health.

She also challenges the widespread belief that a slowing metabolism is entirely determined by age. While acknowledging the physical changes that accompany ageing, she explains how increasingly sedentary lifestyles, reduced movement and declining muscle mass can influence metabolic health.

Another important part of the conversation focuses on sleep, which Dr. Govitrikar describes as one of the most valuable tools for healthy ageing. She discusses the body's natural circadian rhythm and explains why both the timing and quality of sleep deserve attention.

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The episode also explores the importance of maintaining muscle strength as people grow older. From resistance training and adequate protein intake to flexibility and balance, Dr. Govitrikar highlights how preserving physical capabilities can help individuals remain active and independent later in life.

Drawing from her experiences as a psychologist and long-time practitioner of Vipassana meditation, she also discusses the relationship between emotional stress and physical health, emphasising the importance of mindfulness and making time for oneself.

Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:

"Healthy ageing is not simply about adding years to life, but about maintaining the strength, energy and well-being to make those years meaningful. Our conversation with Dr. Aditi Govitrikar highlights how everyday choices around nutrition, movement, sleep and emotional health can make a lasting difference. Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, we continue to encourage conversations that empower people to take a more informed and proactive approach to their well-being."

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The conversation further addresses women's health, including hormonal changes, perimenopause, menopause and the importance of recognising postpartum depression. Dr. Govitrikar encourages women to seek appropriate professional support and pay attention to their physical and emotional needs during different stages of life.

More than a discussion about metabolism, the episode serves as a reminder that healthy ageing is a lifelong process shaped by consistent, sustainable habits rather than quick fixes.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to bring together meaningful conversations with distinguished personalities, helping audiences make informed choices for their physical health, mental well-being and personal growth.

Watch Now

YouTube:

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Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EMLl8iBxuSHmBIRU2WcRc?si=c4b67a4395644e9f

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/healthy-aging-adding-life-to-your-years-ft-dr-aditi/id1808386057?i=1000800937445

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/cac2c7c2-6015-4fc2-a804-34a4e14d3741/live-your-best-life-unscripted-healthy-aging-adding-life-to-your-years-ft-dr-aditi-govitrikar-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is an extension of this mission, a podcast where authentic stories, lived experiences and wellness insights help listeners make better choices for their body, mind and life.

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Note To Readers: This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

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