The gathering brought together political leaders, multi-faith representatives, diplomatic delegates, sporting champions and youth from over 50 countries to reflect on public service, national unity and India’s future under PM Modi

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Leads ‘Seva Sankalp’ at India Gate, Marking 25 Years of PM Modi’s Governance

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New Delhi : A powerful confluence of faith, public service, national responsibility and sporting excellence marked ‘Seva Sankalp – Rashtranirman Ke 25 Saal’, a national celebration marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life and journey of governance.

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Convened by Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, the event brought together distinguished public representatives, faith leaders, youth, cultural voices and sporting champions to reflect on the larger themes of seva, harmony, good governance and nation-building.

The gathering witnessed the presence of elite political guests, Shri Sandeep Pathak, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdambika Pal, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Shri Sanjay Goyal, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shahdara, Shri Deepak Mhaskey, National Social Media Convenor, BJP, and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Chair, QS India and Vice President, Strategic and International Engagement, QS, along with several other distinguished guests.

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{{^usCountry}} The evening brought together representatives of different faith traditions on a common platform, reinforcing the message of India’s pluralism and shared national purpose. The programme featured multifaith prayers, reflections on service and public responsibility, a documentary presentation and cultural performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening brought together representatives of different faith traditions on a common platform, reinforcing the message of India’s pluralism and shared national purpose. The programme featured multifaith prayers, reflections on service and public responsibility, a documentary presentation and cultural performances. {{/usCountry}}

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The gathering brought together prominent spiritual and faith leaders representing diverse traditions, including Shri Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla, Trustee, Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Yog Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj, Founder, Acharya Sushil Muni Mission, Giani Dilbagh Singh Ji, Head Granthi, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Swami Rajeshwara Nand Ji, Chairman, Sant Samaj Dal, Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, National Convenor, Bhartiya Sarva Dharma Sansad, Sahibzada Jia Nizami, Sahibzada Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Bhante Dipankara Sumedho, Chairman, Buddhist Cultural Foundation India, and Mrs Carmel Tripathi, Director, Baha’i Office of Public Affairs.

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Their participation underscored the central message of Seva Sankalp, that India’s diversity of faiths can come together in a shared spirit of seva, harmony, compassion and national responsibility, values that have been central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a united, inclusive and progressive Bharat.

Representatives of various diplomatic missions were also present, with delegations from countries including Nicaragua, Chad, Burundi, Liberia, Madagascar, Jordan, Russia, Cameroon, Botswana, Lesotho, Venezuela, Angola, Burkina Faso, Niger and Israel.

A major highlight of the evening was the felicitation of Indian athletes who brought laurels to the country at the 2026 Asian Games. The athletes were felicitated by Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal along with senior dignitaries. The ceremony celebrated their dedication, discipline and contribution to India’s sporting achievements.

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Among the athletes honoured were Neeru Dhanda, Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Sujeet Kalkal, Kamaljeet, Nitesh Siwach, Pooja Singh, Kiran Pahal, Satnam Singh, Manisha Keer, Himanshu Dhillon, Sakshi Rana and Salman Khan. The athletes represented achievements across shooting, wrestling, athletics, rowing and hockey, among other sporting disciplines.

Speaking at the gathering, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said, “For me, this is not merely a celebration; it is a yagna to remember the 25-year journey of a man who has devoted a very large part of his life to public service. From Gujarat to Delhi, the journey of Narendra Modi ji has been one of public responsibility, trust and service.

The last 25 years give us much to remember and celebrate, but our eyes must also be on the next 25. Today, from India Gate, we salute the journey so far and make a collective resolve for a developed, stronger and globally leading India. For the next 25 years, we will do it.”

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The event also featured the launch of a song commemorating 25 years of governance, followed by a youth-led Seva Sankalp pledge. Seven selected young participants led the pledge, underscoring the responsibility of the next generation in carrying forward the values of service and nation-building.

The evening concluded with ‘Sounds of Seva’, a live musical presentation celebrating India's diverse cultural and spiritual traditions. The programme brought the formal ceremony to a close on a note of unity and collective celebration.

The gathering sought to underline a simple but powerful message: India's strength lies in its diversity, but its future is shaped by the willingness of its people to come together in service of the nation.

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