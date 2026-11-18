Design rarely begins with a finished answer. It begins with a question, an observation, or an idea that challenges the way things have always been done. Sometimes, it is a conversation that introduces a different perspective. At other times, it is a material, a new technique, or an unexpected interpretation of space that opens up possibilities.

FOAID 2026–27: Where Ideas Travel, Perspectives Evolve and Design Creates a Ripple

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But what happens when these ideas move beyond their starting point? When one perspective influences another, when knowledge is exchanged, and when creative thinking inspires action?

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This is the thinking behind FOAID 2026–27, returning with the theme Ripple. Rooted in the belief that even a single idea can create a chain of influence, Ripple explores how design thinking travels across disciplines, communities, and generations. It celebrates the small beginnings that can lead to larger shifts in the way we imagine, create, and experience the built environment.

Bringing together architects, interior designers, artists, students, manufacturers, and industry professionals, FOAID">FOAID continues to create a shared platform for discovery, dialogue, and creative exchange. Across its New Delhi and Mumbai editions, the festival will bring together multiple dimensions of the design industry, offering opportunities to learn, exhibit, experiment, and engage with ideas shaping its future.

When Different Perspectives Shape One Conversation

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{{^usCountry}} Architecture has never been a discipline with a single point of view. It draws from culture, technology, material exploration, environmental understanding, and the changing needs of society. The most meaningful conversations often emerge when these different perspectives come together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Architecture has never been a discipline with a single point of view. It draws from culture, technology, material exploration, environmental understanding, and the changing needs of society. The most meaningful conversations often emerge when these different perspectives come together. {{/usCountry}}

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This is the foundation of Specta Design Manthan, FOAID's conference">FOAID's conference platform, which brings established and emerging voices from the global architecture and design community into conversation.

Previous editions have welcomed some of the most recognised names in the field. New Delhi hosted Sir David Adjaye, who explored the relationship between architecture, identity, and memory; Andy Fisher, who brought attention to the emotional dimensions of spatial experience; Sourabh Gupta, who reflected on designing in response to India's context; and Ravi Sarangan, who discussed clarity, precision, and purpose in design.

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The Mumbai edition extended this exchange with Elizabeth Diller, co-founder of Diller Scofidio + Renfro; Soo K. Chan, founder of SCDA; and Sanjay Puri, founder of Sanjay Puri Architects. Their work and perspectives offered different approaches to architecture, demonstrating how cultural context and creative thinking influence the spaces we inhabit.

For 2026–27, Specta Design Manthan returns with another opportunity to engage with influential voices. Among the featured speakers is Caroline Bos, co-founder of UNStudio, whose work encompasses architecture, urban development, and design innovation.

Through keynotes, discussions, and professional exchanges, the conference aims to encourage architects and designers to question established approaches, discover unfamiliar perspectives, and carry new ideas into their own practices.

The Journey from Design Intent to Built Reality

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An idea may begin on paper, but its journey into the built environment involves several layers of understanding. Material selection, technical performance, construction processes, feasibility, and collaboration all influence how a design eventually takes shape.

This relationship between imagination and implementation finds its place at Pidilite Build India Vision (BIV)">Pidilite Build India Vision (BIV).

Designed as a platform for architects, builders, consultants, and technical experts, BIV brings attention to the practical knowledge that supports the construction industry. It explores how materials perform, how design decisions translate into execution, and how innovation can respond to the evolving demands of the built environment.

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The platform encourages conversations around material advancement, sustainability, construction feasibility, and future-ready solutions. By connecting creative intent with technical expertise, BIV highlights the importance of collaboration in delivering thoughtful and enduring projects.

It also brings another dimension to the Ripple theme: an idea can only realise its larger influence when the people, processes, and technologies behind it work together.

A Platform for Young Voices to Be Heard

The future of architecture and interior design will be influenced by those who are willing to question existing ideas and introduce new ways of thinking. Providing these voices with opportunities to present their work is an important part of nurturing the next generation.

At FOAID, VOX Architecture Ideas creates that opportunity through live presentations and interactions with an expert jury.

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Emerging architects and designers get the chance to take their ideas beyond drawings and concepts, explaining the intent behind their work and responding to questions about their design decisions. The experience encourages participants to develop their communication skills, build confidence, and engage in constructive professional dialogue.

For young practitioners, presenting an idea before an expert jury can become an important learning experience. For the wider design community, it offers a glimpse into the approaches, questions, and possibilities being explored by the next generation.

Because every new voice brings the potential to challenge an existing perspective, and every fresh perspective can set another idea in motion.

Learning Through Making: Pidilite Design Karyashala

While formal education provides the foundation for design, some of the most valuable learning happens through experimentation and direct engagement with the creative process.

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Pidilite Design Karyashala, FOAID's curated student conference, brings this approach into focus by creating opportunities for students to explore architecture and interior design beyond conventional classroom learning.

Through hands-on activities, interactions with practising architects and designers, and engagement with digital design experts, students are encouraged to explore techniques, test their understanding, and approach creative challenges with curiosity.

The emphasis is on learning through participation. Rather than simply observing professional practices, students get an opportunity to engage with them, exchange ideas, and understand how different approaches can influence the development of a design.

By bringing academic learning closer to professional experience, Design Karyashala aims to turn curiosity into practical understanding and encourage young minds to explore possibilities beyond familiar methods.

From Unfinished Thoughts to New Design Possibilities

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Not every meaningful design idea needs to begin with a completed project. Sometimes, the most interesting possibilities emerge from concepts that are still evolving, experiments that challenge familiar methods, or ideas that have yet to find their final form.

ICA Creative Minds Next provides a platform for designers to present their conceptual and ongoing projects before an expert jury.

The initiative places emphasis on originality, design intent, and the thought process behind an idea. Participants get an opportunity to communicate their vision, receive professional perspectives, and bring their work into a larger design conversation.

For visitors, the platform offers an opportunity to discover experimental approaches and understand the directions in which emerging design thinking is moving.

By recognising ideas at different stages of development, ICA Creative Minds Next reinforces the importance of exploration and creative risk-taking in architecture and interior design.

Exploring the Details That Transform Spaces

A space is shaped by much more than its overall form. The materials we touch, the products we use, the technologies we integrate, and the light that defines an environment all contribute to the way architecture is experienced.

Design Arena brings these elements together through an exhibition of innovative products, material applications, design projects, and creative installations from across the industry.

Visitors can explore new solutions and discover how evolving materials, technologies, and product innovations are responding to contemporary design requirements. From aesthetics and functionality to sustainability and performance, the exhibition offers a closer look at the developments influencing the industry.

An equally important part of this exploration is lighting. Through LiDAI Lighting Awards, FOAID extends the conversation to the creative and functional role of illumination in architecture and urban environments.

Lighting influences how we perceive proportions, textures, colours, and spatial relationships. It can establish the atmosphere of an interior, highlight architectural elements, or redefine the character of a public space after dark.

Together, Design Arena and LiDAI Lighting Awards encourage a closer understanding of the details and innovations that shape the larger experience of architecture.

Two Cities, One Design Community

FOAID 2026–27 will bring its programme to two major design destinations, creating opportunities for the architecture and interior design community to come together across different cities.

The first edition takes place in New Delhi on 27 and 28 November 2026 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, followed by the Mumbai edition on 27 and 28 January 2027 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

While each city brings its own architectural character, creative community, and professional perspectives, both editions share a common purpose: encouraging meaningful exchanges and celebrating the evolving possibilities of design.

Visitors can experience a programme that brings together international and Indian speakers, exhibitions, competitions, student initiatives, material innovations, and opportunities to connect with professionals from across the industry.

From established practitioners sharing their experiences to students presenting their first ideas, FOAID creates an environment where different stages of the design journey can meet and influence one another.

It is this exchange that gives the festival its larger significance. Beyond showcasing projects and products, it opens up conversations about the thinking, experimentation, and collaboration that shape the built environment.

The Next Ripple Begins With You

A new idea does not always announce the change it will create. It may begin as a question during a discussion, an experiment in a workshop, a presentation before a jury, or an encounter with an unfamiliar material.

Over time, these moments influence how people think, work, and approach the world around them.

This is what Ripple represents at FOAID 2026–27: the continuing movement of ideas and the possibilities that emerge when people come together to share them.

Whether you are an architect exploring new approaches, a designer looking for inspiration, a student discovering your creative direction, or an industry professional interested in the future of the built environment, FOAID offers a space to participate in this exchange.

Join us as the next chapter unfolds across New Delhi and Mumbai.

New Delhi Edition: 27–28 November 2026 | NSIC Grounds, Okhla

Mumbai Edition: 27–28 January 2027 | Jio World Convention Centre

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