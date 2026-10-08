From Chasing Rides to Building a More Sustainable Income

Amid rising costs and fluctuating earnings, how income is calculated has become an important part of a driver’s work. Green SM factors operating kilometres into its income model, giving drivers a clearer way to track earnings and plan their work.

Green SM’s new income model reflects a wider trend in ride-hailing platforms towards greater transparency and stability in the way drivers work.

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For ride-hailing drivers, the number of trips completed in a day does not always tell the full story of how much they earn. Depending on the platform, their income may also depend on the distance covered, demand for rides and expenses incurred while driving.

In Delhi-NCR, this pressure is becoming increasingly visible through fuel costs in recent months. According to report, some drivers said CNG prices had risen without a corresponding increase in fares. Some reported spending 60-70% of their earnings on fuel. One driver said he had to work 17-18 hours a day to earn around INR 1,500-1,600.

For ride-hailing drivers, particularly those using internal combustion engine vehicles, daily earnings can therefore fluctuate while rent, food, fuel and other expenses continue to come due. A simpler, more transparent and predictable way of calculating income can give drivers greater control over how they schedule their working hours and manage their personal finances.

Predictable income becomes a practical need

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{{^usCountry}} Flexibility has long been seen as one of the advantages of ride-hailing work, allowing drivers to choose when to drive, work longer hours when they need extra income or take time off when they do not want to drive. The trade-off is that it can be difficult to know exactly how much they will take home by the end of the week. Earnings rise on days with more passengers, while weaker demand or lower fares can bring them down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flexibility has long been seen as one of the advantages of ride-hailing work, allowing drivers to choose when to drive, work longer hours when they need extra income or take time off when they do not want to drive. The trade-off is that it can be difficult to know exactly how much they will take home by the end of the week. Earnings rise on days with more passengers, while weaker demand or lower fares can bring them down. {{/usCountry}}

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An International Labour Organization (ILO) report on platform work in India also documented similar challenges. Drivers have to cover recurring costs such as fuel and internet connectivity themselves, while their earnings can fluctuate depending on user demand and how work is allocated by platforms. Some drivers work 50-60 hours a week to reach a basic level of income.

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This is why the way income is calculated can directly affect how drivers organise their work. When earnings are primarily viewed on a trip-by-trip basis, drivers have to keep calculating how many rides they have taken, how much each ride is worth and how much remains after expenses. A slow day can mean having to work longer hours the following day.

A clearer income model allows drivers to move from tracking earnings day by day to setting goals for the week or month. They can monitor their progress as they work and adjust their driving hours accordingly.

Sustainable income does not necessarily mean receiving the same amount every day. More importantly, drivers need a reasonable basis for estimating their earnings and organising their work around their own goals.

Green SM brings greater transparency to driver earnings

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Green SM, an all-electric ride-hailing platform using 100% VinFast electric vehicles that recently began operations in Delhi-NCR, is introducing an income model designed around simplicity, transparency and attractiveness. Under the model, operating kilometres become an important basis for calculating income, reducing the extent to which earnings depend on the value of individual rides.

Under the current model, drivers can receive a weekly base income of INR 7,500 if they meet the applicable operating conditions, with payments made every Tuesday.

Additional earnings are tied to operating kilometres accumulated during the month. After the 2,500-km threshold, drivers receive an incentive for each additional kilometre, at INR 12.5 per km during normal hours and INR 16 per km during peak hours. The incentive is paid on the 5th of the following month.

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This creates two income cycles: a weekly base payment and a monthly performance-based incentive. The model is intended to give drivers greater control over their working schedules, support steadier cash flow, and provide competitive income compared with other platforms.

Operating kilometres are also displayed in the app, allowing drivers to track their progress rather than having to calculate it themselves or wait until the end of the payment period. This gives drivers a clearer view of how they are progressing towards their income targets while they work.

Green SM drivers can also charge for free at V-Green and partner charging stations, helping reduce a significant portion of the running costs compared with internal combustion engine vehicles.

From daily earnings to a monthly plan

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With income tied to operating kilometres, drivers have more flexibility in setting targets and organising their driving hours. Those looking to increase their earnings can track the kilometres they have completed and see how far they are from the next incentive threshold. Those seeking a steadier work rhythm can break their monthly target down into weekly goals.

The model can also reduce drivers’ reliance on the value of individual rides. Fares may change with market demand, but the kilometres driven are recorded and accumulated towards the monthly incentive. This shifts the focus from earnings after each ride to income that can be tracked across the week and month.

More broadly, Green SM’s new income model reflects a wider trend in ride-hailing platforms towards greater transparency and stability in the way drivers work. When earnings are easier to anticipate, drivers have a clearer basis for planning their work and can focus more fully on the job itself, from service skills and interactions with passengers to the quality of each ride. Over time, that can become an important part of raising service standards, particularly when the passenger experience ultimately depends on the professionalism of the person behind the wheel.

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