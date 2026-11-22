Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Founder and Chairman of the Give Life Foundation and three-time Nobel Prize nominee, and Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Vice President of the Give Life Foundation and Founder of PACT (Par Anand Charitable Trust), and Shashi Abraham, representing PACT met Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, presenting a handcrafted ‘Tree of Life’ symbolising the global movement WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — UNITY • HUMANITY • SUSTAINABILITY.

Give Life Foundation representatives present the handcrafted ‘Tree of Life’ to Pope Leo XIV during their meeting at the Vatican. (Give Life Foundation) more less

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During the presentation, Pope Leo XIV asked about the significance of the Tree of Life, which Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon explained as a symbol of unity, humanity, sustainability and humanity’s shared responsibility to protect all life.

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Created under WE ARE THE NEW WORLD — STYLE & SPIRITUALITY, the Tree of Life carried a universal message: One World. One Humanity. One Human Family. Its roots represented shared origins, while its branches reflected different nations, cultures and faiths. The leaves symbolised the interconnectedness of humans, animals and all living beings, highlighting the shared responsibility to protect life and the environment .

Central to this vision is the Give Life Foundation Bone Marrow Registry, established by Dr. Fisher. The initiative seeks to expand donor participation, in India, and improve access to compatible donors for patients worldwide, establishing the belief that saving lives transcends nationality, religion, race and geography.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr. Fisher said, “We are all blood brothers & Sisters. We are one human family. We are blood brothers and blood sisters.” His message reflects the ability of one individual to give another the gift of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Fisher said, “We are all blood brothers & Sisters. We are one human family. We are blood brothers and blood sisters.” His message reflects the ability of one individual to give another the gift of life. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon and Shashi Abraham meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to discuss the message of unity and sustainability.

The presentation highlighted H2OMOVEMENT in collaboration with BISLERI, mentioning water conservation, environmental sustainability and the protection of all living beings. Dr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, stated, “Water is the essence of life.” The movement explains the belief that safeguarding water is fundamental for protecting humanity, wildlife and future generations.

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Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon said, “Walking together in unity, humanity and sustainability — We Are the New World.” Through humanitarian service, harmony, cultural understanding and environmental stewardship, the movement seeks to unite nations and communities in building a sustainable future.

Dr. Fisher and Dr. Jon also had the interaction with his Eminence Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The encounter highlighted the importance of interfaith understanding, mutual respect and coexistence.

The ‘Tree of Life’ presented at the Vatican represents shared origins, cultural diversity and the interconnectedness of all living beings.

The meeting highlighted the shared efforts of Give Life Foundation, PACT, WE ARE THE NEW WORLD and H2OMOVEMENT with Bisleri to raise awareness about bone marrow donation, environmental conservation and global peace through collective action.

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