Green SM Raises the Bar for Diwali Travel with Its Five Green Commitments

Diwali can bring even more life to the streets of New Delhi, as people head out to shop, meet friends, and reunite with family. Amid the busy roads, Green SM offers a premium, relaxing travel experience, giving passengers more time to enjoy conversations, connect with loved ones, or simply unwind.

VinFast's electric vehicles offer a quieter, smoother cabin with less vibration and no characteristic fuel odors.

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During Diwali, the streets of Delhi-NCR become busier than usual. People head out to buy gifts, visit local markets, see relatives, meet friends, or enjoy dinner with their families. Even journeys that would normally take just a few kilometers can take much longer amid heavy traffic.

During the 2025 Diwali season, several roads across Delhi experienced prolonged traffic congestion. In some areas, commuters spent nearly an hour covering stretches of just 2 km, while shopping destinations such as Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place faced sustained pressure from large crowds1.

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As the city balances growing mobility needs with the challenge of improving air quality, the expectations for every ride are also evolving. Passengers want comfortable space for the whole family, a skilled and considerate driver, and the option to travel in a way that is better suited to the urban environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Diwali is a time when people across India take extra care in choosing the things that matter, from gifts for loved ones to the food shared at family gatherings. The way they travel can also become part of that experience. A Bustling City Calls for More Than Just a Ride {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diwali is a time when people across India take extra care in choosing the things that matter, from gifts for loved ones to the food shared at family gatherings. The way they travel can also become part of that experience. A Bustling City Calls for More Than Just a Ride {{/usCountry}}

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A typical day during Diwali might begin with a shopping trip, continue with a visit to relatives, and end with dinner with the family. Some people travel alone, while others head out with young children or join friends on journeys between Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

Each journey brings different needs. Families need room for passengers and luggage, while groups of friends want to travel together rather than split into multiple cars. After hours spent navigating crowded roads, a quiet, smooth ride becomes all the more valuable. For journeys that stretch late into the evening, peace of mind and consistent service also become essential parts of the experience.

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Travel choices also have wider implications for the city. In 2025, transport emissions were estimated to account for 15.6% of Delhi's pollution on Diwali. Around the same time, 34 of the city's 38 air quality monitoring stations recorded readings in the "red zone." 2

That is why, during a season dedicated to spreading goodness, even a ride can set a higher standard, from comfort and service quality to its impact on the city and the environment.

Five Green Commitments for a Better Diwali Journey

This Diwali, residents of India's capital have another option for more environmentally friendly travel. Just a few months ago, Green SM, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, began operations in Delhi-NCR, positioning itself as a premium service built around five-star standards. This approach puts the entire passenger experience at the center, from the vehicles and drivers to the service process.

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These standards come to life through practical benefits that passengers can experience on every ride.

Greener for the City

Green SM operates an all-electric fleet of VinFast vehicles. During periods of heightened travel demand, choosing an electric vehicle offers a more comfortable ride while helping advance a cleaner approach to urban mobility.

This approach is also gaining attention across Delhi-NCR, as authorities and research organizations step up assessments of transport emissions and promote zero-emission vehicles and cleaner forms of mobility throughout the region.

For Green SM, going green is therefore a choice that benefits the city as a whole, allowing every festive journey to contribute to cleaner mobility.

Smoother Rides Through Crowded Streets

Engine noise and the vibrations commonly associated with internal combustion engine vehicles can make journeys more tiring, especially when traffic slows to a crawl.

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VinFast's electric vehicles offer a quieter, smoother cabin with less vibration and no characteristic fuel odors. After a day spent navigating crowded markets or traveling between multiple gatherings, time in the car can become an opportunity to rest, catch up with family, or simply enjoy a moment of calm before the festivities continue.

More Room for Togetherness

Diwali is also a season for traveling together. A family may need space for shopping bags and gifts, while a group of friends may want to enjoy the entire journey together.

Green SM operates an all-VinFast Limo Green fleet of seven-seater vehicles, with a spacious third row designed to accommodate families and groups traveling with their luggage.

Rather than splitting into multiple cars, everyone can ride together, share conversations, and continue enjoying the occasion on the way home.

Greater Peace of Mind on Every Journey

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A premium experience also depends on the person behind the wheel.

Green SM driver partners receive training in electric vehicle operation, road safety, customer service, and operational procedures. Before serving passengers, applicants undergo interviews and driving assessments. They are then subject to ongoing supervision, feedback, and service quality checks.

Attentive service is also reflected in small gestures throughout the ride, from helping passengers arrange their luggage and opening the car door to proactively adjusting the cabin temperature and checking whether passengers need anything. These details help deliver a consistent, comfortable experience on every journey.

Setting a New Standard for Festive Travel

If Diwali is a time to cherish reunions and make more room for experiences that bring people closer, then an ideal journey is one in which the act of traveling fades into the background, providing a comfortable setting for conversations, family moments, and meaningful connections.

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With this goal in mind, Green SM brings its five-star service ambitions into everyday travel, from a family shopping trip to the ride home after dinner. Spacious interiors, a smooth and quiet cabin, considerate drivers, and consistent service give passengers more time to talk, reconnect, and enjoy precious moments together throughout the festive season.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.