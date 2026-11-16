Gujarat marks Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with state-level event in Chhota Udepur

Gujarat marked Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas with a state-level celebration in Chhota Udepur on Sunday, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the event after taking part in a roadshow from Bhagwan Birsa Munda Circle to S. N. College Ground.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated six mini fire tenders costing about ₹3.5 crore and opened a three-day exhibition showcasing welfare schemes and development projects and services for local residents.

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During the visit, Patel inaugurated six mini fire tenders built at a cost of approximately ₹3.5 crore through grants from the District Mineral Foundation. The vehicles are expected to strengthen fire safety and disaster management capabilities in Chhota Udepur district.

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The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Tribal Development Department. It showcases government welfare schemes, development initiatives and projects aimed at tribal communities.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for three days. According to the government, the initiative is intended to help local residents understand the schemes available to them and access their benefits.

Patel was accompanied during the roadshow and exhibition visit by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Mukesh Rathwa and MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa and Abhesinh Tadvi. Former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gitaben Rathwa were also present.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior officials attending the programme included Tribal Development Department Secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain and District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, along with local representatives and other officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials attending the programme included Tribal Development Department Secretary Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain and District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, along with local representatives and other officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The event brought together the state's commemoration of Birsa Munda's legacy and the inauguration of infrastructure intended to improve public safety in the tribal district.