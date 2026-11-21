During the monsoon season, floods can affect various regions of India, disrupting road connectivity and access to remote villages. For example, in 2026, floods in Assam affected more than a million people. In such situations, rescue services and government agencies need equipment capable of delivering people, food, and medicine to places that are difficult to reach by road or by conventional boats.

The Krasnoyarsk-based company Alligator Airboats manufactures all-season airboats capable of traveling over water, shallow water, ice, and snow, and carrying up to 1,500 kg of cargo. (Alligator Airboats) more less

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Such equipment is produced by the Russian company Alligator Airboats. Its airboats are driven by an air propeller, which allows them to travel over shallow water, flooded fields, and marshy areas. In cold regions, they are also capable of moving over ice and snow.

A family business from the heart of Siberia

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Alligator began in 2010 in Krasnoyarsk. Its founder, Alexander Krantov, a hunter and fisherman, knew what kind of equipment could be used for difficult conditions, and built an airboat that could be relied on in any season. Today his son helps run the business, while Alexander still uses the company's own airboats.

Over 16 years, Alligator has produced more than 1,000 airboats. The company's own full-cycle production facility in Krasnoyarsk covers 1,600 square metres, and its engineers develop all key components in-house, with a double safety margin. Over the years, more than 60,000 people have contacted the company.

Technology that makes the airboat economical and durable

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{{^usCountry}} The company's innovation is a patented electric air-cushion system used in the E-AIR series. Air is fed beneath the hull, reducing friction, so the boat gets onto the plane more easily, in other words, it begins to glide across the surface. As a result, fuel consumption falls by up to 30% and load capacity increases. This is especially valuable for long rescue missions: the equipment can operate for longer without refuelling and carry more cargo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company's innovation is a patented electric air-cushion system used in the E-AIR series. Air is fed beneath the hull, reducing friction, so the boat gets onto the plane more easily, in other words, it begins to glide across the surface. As a result, fuel consumption falls by up to 30% and load capacity increases. This is especially valuable for long rescue missions: the equipment can operate for longer without refuelling and carry more cargo. {{/usCountry}}

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A lightweight, shock-absorbing hull helps the Alligator cross obstacles, while the hull is protected by the company's signature "scales" made of ultra-strong PE1000 polyceramic plastic. It is designed for the harshest conditions and can be easily replaced if necessary. Powerful Honda engines take the flagship Raptor E-AIR 650 up to 100 km/h, with a range of up to 350 km on a single tank.

A model for every task

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The Raptor Transit carries up to 10 passengers, making it suitable for evacuating residents and transporting rescue teams. The Cargo 700 is built for bulky cargo, so it is designed to deliver food and medical equipment. The new T-REX 750, with its fully enclosed cabin, can carry up to 10 people and protects the crew from rain and wind.

As well as rescue operations, airboats can be used to patrol shallow and marshy areas, carry out environmental monitoring and maintain communications with remote settlements. The wide cabin, with its non-slip floor and orthopaedic seats, makes even a long shift comfortable.

Models can transport up to 10 people or carry bulky supplies, supporting rescue missions and remote services.

For 12 years, the airboats have been used by the rescue service in Norilsk and the fisheries protection service in Krasnoyarsk, and in 2025 they took part in the nationwide "Safe Arctic" exercises. In 2026, the company was included in the register of Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

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In December 2025, Alligator Airboats received a certificate under the "Made in Russia" national brand programme. Voluntary certification under the programme is carried out by the Russian Export Center to globally promote the Russian goods that meet the quality control. For Indian buyers, the mark is a clear guarantee that the equipment is made at a proven Russian facility and has undergone an official assessment.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.