An SIP Investment App helps investors to plan, start and track regular investments from a single place. Bajaj Broking provides investors with the facility to view fund details, explore SIP options, track investments and use an online SIP calculator. This can facilitate the normal investment planning process to be easy and structured.Mutual funds are a pool of money collected from a number of investors and invested in shares, bonds or combination of both. A Systematic Investment Plan or SIP provides an opportunity to invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals. This will encourage you to start an investing habit without having to invest a large lump sum.Bajaj Broking gives you access to a variety of mutual fund schemes. Depending on the investor’s goals, time horizon and risk appetite, there are different types of funds to choose from.Starting an SIP is effortless. Here’s all you need to do:

Open the Bajaj Broking app"> Bajaj Broking app and log in to it.

Bajaj Broking app"> Click on Mutual Fund.

Look for an appropriate scheme.

Look at the fund details and risk level.

Choose the SIP option.

Enter the amount invested per month.

Select the SIP date.

Finish setting up payment

How does the Bajaj Broking SIP Investing app work

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The minimum SIP amount may differ from scheme to scheme. Some schemes may allow investments starting from ₹100. Investors are advised to read the scheme details carefully before making a decision.Online SIP calculator: How to use itWhat is Bajaj Broking SIP calculator? Bajaj Broking SIP calculator is used to calculate the possible returns from an investment made on a monthly basis.The calculator needs three critical inputs:

Monthly SIP amount

Investment period

Expected annual return

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Enter the amount you wish to invest monthly. Then select how many years you want to stay invested for. Add an expected rate of return after this.The calculator will display a projected future value. It can also show the total amount invested and the estimated gain.For instance, say an investor invests ₹5,000 every month for 10 years. Enter an assumed annual return and the calculator can project a value at the end of your time period.This is an approximation. Mutual fund performance may fluctuate and there is no guarantee of performance.What is an SIP Calculator Useful For?An SIP calculator can help with some basic financial planning . This allows investors to play around with different SIP amounts and investment periods before they start.For example, an individual saving for education, a home or retirement could see what different monthly contributions would do. This can help them to see how their investment plan may work over time.It should not be viewed as a tool to provide a fixed return. Actual results may be different due to market movement, fund charges, taxes, exit charges and other factors.Things to check before you start an SIPInvestors should know the scheme they are opting for before starting a SIP.First, look at the fund category. Equity funds invest mainly in shares. Debt funds invest in fixed income securities. Hybrid funds can invest in both.Then look at the fund’s investment objective and risk level. All mutual fund schemes are required to display a Riskometer by SEBI. This will assist investors in assessing the risk of the scheme.Investors should also check:

Expense ratio

Exit Load

Portfolio of Funds

Benchmarking

Investment length

Level of risk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Past performance is a useful indicator of future returns.The SIP amount should also be in line with the investor’s monthly budget. A practical amount will make it easier to invest regularly.How SIPs Work When Markets Move UpSIP is an investment of a fixed amount at regular intervals. The NAV of mutual funds may go up or down and hence the number of units bought in each SIP may be different.If NAV is low, you can buy more units for the same amount. It might buy fewer units when NAV is higher. This is known as rupee-cost averaging.It allows for the spreading of investments across different levels of the market. But it does not take away market risk.Tracking Investments in SIPBajaj Broking’s platform allows investors to track their mutual fund investments and SIP details. They can also check the invested amount, current value and scheme details.Frequent reviews will help investors to check whether SIP is still in line with their financial objectives, time horizon and risk appetite.ConclusionBajaj Broking SIP Investment App">SIP Investment App brings together SIP investing, fund research, tracking and online SIP calculator in one platform. Use the calculator to help you estimate future values and plan monthly investments.Mutual Funds are subject to market risk. Investors should read the offer document carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. With a clear goal, appropriate SIP amount and regular review, you can maintain a disciplined investment approach. Sources Bajaj Broking, Mutual Fund Investment Online Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds"> Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds

Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds"> Bajaj Broking, SIP Calculator Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator"> Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator

Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator"> Association of Mutual Funds in India, Systematic Investment Plan AMFI SIP Information"> AMFI SIP Information

AMFI SIP Information"> SEBI Investor, Mutual Fund Riskometer SEBI Riskometer Guide"> SEBI Riskometer Guide Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Past performance is a useful indicator of future returns.The SIP amount should also be in line with the investor’s monthly budget. A practical amount will make it easier to invest regularly.How SIPs Work When Markets Move UpSIP is an investment of a fixed amount at regular intervals. The NAV of mutual funds may go up or down and hence the number of units bought in each SIP may be different.If NAV is low, you can buy more units for the same amount. It might buy fewer units when NAV is higher. This is known as rupee-cost averaging.It allows for the spreading of investments across different levels of the market. But it does not take away market risk.Tracking Investments in SIPBajaj Broking’s platform allows investors to track their mutual fund investments and SIP details. They can also check the invested amount, current value and scheme details.Frequent reviews will help investors to check whether SIP is still in line with their financial objectives, time horizon and risk appetite.ConclusionBajaj Broking SIP Investment App">SIP Investment App brings together SIP investing, fund research, tracking and online SIP calculator in one platform. Use the calculator to help you estimate future values and plan monthly investments.Mutual Funds are subject to market risk. Investors should read the offer document carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. With a clear goal, appropriate SIP amount and regular review, you can maintain a disciplined investment approach. Sources Bajaj Broking, Mutual Fund Investment Online Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds"> Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds

Bajaj Broking Mutual Funds"> Bajaj Broking, SIP Calculator Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator"> Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator

Bajaj Broking SIP Calculator"> Association of Mutual Funds in India, Systematic Investment Plan AMFI SIP Information"> AMFI SIP Information

AMFI SIP Information"> SEBI Investor, Mutual Fund Riskometer SEBI Riskometer Guide"> SEBI Riskometer Guide Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}