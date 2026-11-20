In 2025, India increased its steel output by 10.4% and consolidated its position as the world's second-largest steel producer. Alongside metallurgy, the foundry sector, chemical industry, mechanical engineering and home appliance manufacturing are all developing rapidly.

Samara-based company FLEXICORE manufactures heat-resistant cables that perform reliably at temperatures from −190 to +260 °C and are resistant to oils, acids, and solvents. (FLEXICORE)

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Industrial facilities often operate in demanding conditions, with high temperatures, solvent vapours, oils and hydraulic fluids. This makes the durability of cables and wires an important consideration, as frequent replacements can add to maintenance requirements. FLEXICORE, a Russian company based in Samara, manufactures cables and wires designed for such operating environments.

Over 20 years in the cable industry

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The company has been operating in Samara since 2005 and manufactures various cables and wires. In 2016, it opened a logistics centre and began localising part of its production in Russia. Over the past years, its product range has expanded to include flat cables, domestic wiring, high-voltage and screened cables, as well as cables for servo systems and data transmission.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, the brand’s range includes cable series for automation, lighting, power tool connections and moving machinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, the brand’s range includes cable series for automation, lighting, power tool connections and moving machinery. {{/usCountry}}

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The company's management system is certified to the international ISO 9001:2015 standard, its cables are tested at Russian and European testing centres, and its products comply with the European REACH and RoHS requirements for material safety.

Heat-resistant cables

The company also manufactures heat-resistant cables with fluoropolymer insulation, including fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). These materials are durable, so cables protected by them retain their properties across a temperature range from −190 to +260 °C.

Such cables are unaffected by acids, alkalis, solvents, varnishes, petrol and oils, and are resistant to hydraulic fluids, ozone and weathering. They absorb very little moisture, repel water and dirt, are impervious to micro-organisms and are difficult to ignite.

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High tensile strength and wear resistance extend their service life even in applications where the cable is constantly in motion or rubs against surfaces.

Its fluoropolymer-insulated cables operate from −190 to +260 °C and are designed to resist corrosion, moisture, wear and ignition.

Their compact design allows them to be used in confined spaces, such as control cabinets and inside equipment. The electrical and mechanical characteristics of the cables make it possible to use them in sensor systems where accurate signal transmission is required.

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Heat-resistant cables are designed for those areas where ordinary wiring wears out quickly. They are used in industrial furnaces and foundries, at chemical plants, in varnishing and painting installations, in electric heating elements and in sensor systems.

The brand’s products carry the "Made in Russia" national brand mark, a voluntary certification issued by the Russian Export Centre to promote Russian-made products in international markets.

For Indian partners, this mark serves as an additional source of information about the product's origin and its manufacturer.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.