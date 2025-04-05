How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) in India in 2025: A Step-by-Step Guide

Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first and most prominent cryptocurrency. Its creator – the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto – originally designed it to be a payment system. But, it quickly became an attractive investment opportunity, rewarding savvy investors with promising returns even as it has had its share of price fluctuations since then. Investing in Bitcoin in India made easy: Follow these steps. (Source: Adobe Stock)

Over the years, investing in Bitcoin has become more accessible owing to the rise of regulated cryptocurrency exchanges offering seamless transactions and security. In India too, millions of investors have embraced Bitcoin, adding it to their portfolios and diversifying their bouquet of investments.

Steps to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) in India

If you wish to make your foray into the world of Bitcoin investing, the process is fairly simple.

Step 1: Register and Verify Your Account

You can start by choosing a regulated cryptocurrency exchange that supports INR transactions. Create an account by providing your personal details and completing Know Your Customer (KYC) verification as per regulatory requirements. This step ensures the security of your transactions and investments.

Step 2: Deposit INR into Your Account

Once your account is verified, you will need to fund your wallet with the amount you wish to invest. You can do this using UPI, bank transfer (NEFT/ RTGS/ IMPS). Choosing an exchange that offers instant INR deposits and withdrawals will help you trade without delays.

Step 3: Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Navigate to the Bitcoin trading section and enter the amount of BTC you want to purchase. Confirm the transaction, and the Bitcoin will be credited to your exchange wallet instantly.

Step 4: Secure Your Bitcoin Holdings

For long-term security, consider transferring your Bitcoin to a hardware wallet or a self-custody wallet. Some exchanges also provide highly secure wallets for users who prefer keeping their assets within the platform.

Legal and Tax Considerations

An important consideration while making any investment are the legal and tax regulations that may impact your earnings. Even as cryptocurrency is legal in India, but profits from BTC trading attract a 30 per cent tax on gains. Furthermore, a 1 per cent TDS is deducted on all transactions exceeding ₹10,000. You must ensure that you keep a track of all transactions so that you are not hassled at the time of filing your taxes and this can be done in an error-free manner.

Why consider a reliable exchange for buying Bitcoin in India

While there are several options available in the market, platforms like Mudrex provide a regulated and secure environment for cryptocurrency trading. It is a trusted cryptocurrency exchange designed to offer a safe, seamless, and efficient trading experience for Indian investors.

There are several features supported by the platform that offer ease of transacting. These include instant INR deposits and withdrawals, a wide selection of crypto assets, and sufficient liquidity, investors can execute transactions seamlessly. It also offers comprehensive customer support for users, making it reliable, charges low trading fee to maximise your profits and adheres to FIU compliances.

In addition, it has a user-friendly interface which can be used by both beginners and experienced traders. This intuitive layout has a wide selection of cryptocurrencies and offers access to 650+ crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and emerging altcoins

Conclusion

Buying Bitcoin in India is now easier than ever with secure and compliant exchanges. Follow these steps to start your journey and always stay informed about regulations and security best practices. Remember, don’t forget to conduct your own research before selecting a cryptocurrency exchange for your Bitcoin investments.

The article is compiled by Mudrex—A cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Hindustan Times/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.