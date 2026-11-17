Introduction

How to Choose the PMI®️ Authorized Training Partner in 2027: Which Is Worth Your Time and Investment?

Planning to take the PMP® exam in 2027? Your choice of training provider deserves as much attention as your study plan. From December 1, 2026, live training must come from a PMI® Authorized Training Partner (ATP) to count toward the required 35 contact hours, making provider selection an important part of your preparation.

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The exam itself has also changed. Since 9 July 2026, the PMP® has followed PMBOK® 8, with new coverage of AI, sustainability, and governance. The Business Environment domain now makes up 26% of the exam, up from 8%, so study material written for the earlier version no longer matches what candidates will face.

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PMI® lists 96 ATPs in India, and many advertise similar packages built around 35 hours and a question bank. The real differences sit in the details: tier, exam alignment, practice depth, and the support that continues after class. A partner that checks all these boxes saves time, money, and the risk of retraining. To make the choice easier, we compared five PMI® ATPs offering PMP® training, using the six factors below.

How We Evaluated These PMI® ATPs

ATP tier: PMI® grades its partners, and Premier is the highest level. You can check every provider's listing and tier in PMI®'s online ATP directory before enrolling.

Recognition and learner feedback: PMI® awards and the volume of learner surveys in PMI®'s directory offer an independent view of a partner's quality and reach.

Exam alignment: The curriculum should follow PMBOK® 8 and reflect the new domain weights of People 33%, Process 41%, and Business Environment 26%.

Live instruction: All 35 contact hours should be live and instructor-led, delivered by trainers with real experience preparing PMP® candidates.

Exam practice: Full-length simulations that mirror the 180-question, 230-minute exam build stamina and timing, alongside a deep bank of practice questions.

Support beyond class: Application help, rescheduling options, AI learning, and clear refund terms shape the experience once the live sessions end.

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{{^usCountry}} Each partner below is assessed on these factors, using details from its course page as of November 2026. Top 5 PMI® Authorized Training Partners for PMP® Certification Preparation in 2027 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each partner below is assessed on these factors, using details from its course page as of November 2026. Top 5 PMI® Authorized Training Partners for PMP® Certification Preparation in 2027 {{/usCountry}}

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1. Simplilearn[0]">[0]

PMI® partnership: Simplilearn is the largest Premier ATP and was named PMI®’s South Asia ATP of the Year 2026. In a conversation"> conversation with Pierre Le Manh, Ex-President & CEO, PMI®, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn described Simplilearn as the world’s largest PMI® Authorized Training Partner (ATP), highlighting its scale in PMP® training online"> PMP® training online.[1]">[1]

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It tops PMI®’s ATP Portal of 96 ATPs in India for completing the highest number of learner surveys and has trained 7 in 10 PMP®-certified professionals in South Asia. More than 350,000 professionals have trained with Simplilearn.

How the training prepares you: A 5-week study plan built for PMBOK® 8 gives candidates a clear weekly path through the new exam, while 35 hours of live, instructor-led classes let them work through difficult topics in real time. Strictly aligned with the new exam changes in July 2025 and PMBOK® 8, the curriculum covers all three exam domains, including the expanded Business Environment doma. Hence,so preparation matches the exam as it stands today. With 14+ full exam simulations and 2,000+ exam-aligned questions, candidates build the pacing needed for a 230-minute exam and can spot weak areas well before exam day. A complimentary GenAI course shows how to apply AI to risk analysis and decision-making, an area the updated exam now tests.

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Good to know: Classes are led by PMI®-authorized trainers with 10 to 20+ years of project management experience, who bring current practice and case studies into each session. Included PMI® membership gives access to the PMBOK® Guide 8th Edition, 2500+ webinars and the PMI® Infinity AI coach for study between classes. It also gives access to 750,000+ global PM network. Application support helps candidates submit their PMP® application with confidence, and a Flexi Pass lets them move to a later cohort within 90 days if work gets in the way. Candidates also get access to unlimited Ai-powered mock interviews. A 100% money-back guarantee (conditions apply) adds further reassurance.

Who it suits: Working professionals who prefer live classes and want a structured plan for the new exam, extensive simulation practice, and AI skills they can apply on the job.

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Simplilearn has a Trustpilot rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on 33,503 reviews.

2. iZenBridge

PMI® partnership: iZenBridge holds Premier ATP status.

How the training prepares you: The 35+ hour live virtual workshop follows the 2026 Exam Content Outline and spans five to seven weeks, giving working professionals time to absorb each topic between sessions. Weekday and weekend batches make it easier to fit classes around a job. Its practice questions include domain-specific sets and questions on agile and hybrid approaches, helping candidates strengthen the areas where the exam’s scenarios get harder. More than 60 hours of recorded mentoring on PMBOK®, Scrum, and the Agile Practice Guide lets them build background knowledge before class and revisit concepts afterward.

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Good to know: With an average of 20 to 30 participants per class, there is room to ask questions during sessions, and a dedicated forum lets candidates clear doubts on mock questions with expert trainers. Nine months of access to live sessions means a missed or difficult topic can be repeated in a later batch. Application review and a WhatsApp support group keep guidance available after the workshop ends, and free PDUs cover part of the first PMP® renewal. Refunds are not available once live classes begin.

Who it suits: Candidates who want long-term mentoring and a community to lean on after the workshop ends.

iZenBridge has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on 599 reviews.

3. Vinsys

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PMI® partnership: Vinsys is a Premier ATP.

How the training prepares you: The 4-day instructor-led online program carries 35 PDUs. Its 2026 outline includes a new lesson on strategic leadership and emerging trends, along with topics on AI-supported decisions and sustainability. Case studies, simulations, and practice scenarios apply techniques such as EVM, CPM, and risk modeling to real project situations.

Good to know: Classes run online and in classrooms across several Indian cities, with a 5-day corporate format for teams and 24x7 learner assistance. The course is pitched at senior roles such as program managers, PMO leads, and IT heads. The course page does not list practice question or mock exam counts.

Who it suits: Experienced managers who prefer a short, intensive format and an in-person option.

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Vinsys has a Trustpilot rating of 2.8 out of 5, based on 49 reviews.

4. StarAgile

PMI® partnership: StarAgile is a Premier ATP.

How the training prepares you: Every plan includes 35 hours of live virtual training and 35 PDUs, with weekday and weekend batches across time zones. Exam practice depends on the plan chosen, with 1,000+ practice questions, up to 11 mock exams, a 2-day exam prep bootcamp, and training on generative AI in project management. Doubt clarification and revision sessions run alongside the core classes.

Good to know: StarAgile sells three plans, and its standard plan does not include exam preparation, so it pays to compare tiers before enrolling. It also offers a 1:1 session with a hiring manager, PMP® application support, and a 100% money-back guarantee.

Who it suits: Candidates who want to pick their level of exam support and add career guidance to their preparation.

StarAgile’s Trustpilot rating is currently unavailable following a breach of the platform’s guidelines.

5. EduHubSpot

PMI® partnership: EduHubSpot is a PMI® ATP that builds its PMP® program around a structured study plan and mentorship.

How the training prepares you: It includes 35 hours of live sessions, a diagnostic test, and a guided workshop where participants plan a case project end to end. Practice comes through 1,000+ scenario-based questions, 100 PMP® maths questions, 4 full mock exams, and a 210-question exam simulator. More than 750 explanation videos walk through the practice questions one by one.

Good to know: Study resources stay available for 365 days, including 67+ chapter videos and podcasts. An exam tracker measures readiness against the official Exam Content Outline, application support runs from eligibility to PMI® approval, and 1:1 mentoring continues after the bootcamp. A Flexi Pass allows cohort rescheduling within the first 90 days.

Who it suits: Weekend learners who want guided mentorship and a clear view of their progress.

EduHubSpot has a Trustpilot rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on 1,596 reviews.

Conclusion

Every partner on this list can provide the 35 contact hours PMI® requires, so the difference lies in what surrounds them. For candidates who want the clearest proof of quality alongside complete exam preparation, Simplilearn stands out. PMI® recognition, the largest volume of learner feedback in PMI®'s ATP Portal, and a course built for PMBOK® 8 make it a strong choice for anyone planning to earn the PMP® in 2027. Whichever partner you choose, confirm its listing in PMI®'s ATP directory and check that its curriculum reflects PMBOK® 8 before you enroll.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.