How to Choose the Right Samsung Fridge for Your Home This Navratri 2026?

Navratri brings nine nights of celebrations, fasting, feasting, and family gatherings and a refrigerator that handles all of it without running out of space or compromising on freshness is one of the most practical things an Indian kitchen can have. From storing vrat ingredients, fresh fruits, and homemade sweets to keeping dairy and leftovers fresh for guests arriving over the nine days, the demand on a refrigerator during Navratri is higher than at most other points in the year. Samsung’s fridge range in 2026 covers single door Direct Cool models for smaller households, double door Frost Free models for families, and French door configurations for large households, all with Digital Inverter technology backed by a 10-year compressor warranty. The key is choosing a capacity and set of features you will find useful long after Navratri ends.

Compare single-door, double-door, and French-door Samsung refrigerator models. Explore the right capacity for your family and find out how to buy one on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance. (AI-generated image for illustration purpose only.)

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A new Samsung refrigerator is also a purchase you can plan around your monthly budget. Bajaj Finance gives you access to over 1 million products across 550+ brands at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores in 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This gives you the flexibility to compare refrigerators by capacity, energy rating, cooling, and storage features while spreading the cost into manageable monthly instalments.

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Why consider upgrading to a Samsung fridge this Navratri?

Navratri often means extra cooking, visiting relatives, and more food to store. If your current fridge struggles with everyday groceries, here is why an upgrade may be worth considering.

More space for festive cooking: Fruits, vrat ingredients, sweets, and prepared meals need proper storage. A larger fridge with adjustable shelves helps keep everything organised.

Festive offers: Retailers may offer seasonal discounts, exchange benefits, and financing schemes. Compare deals across partner stores to find better value.

Flexible Easy EMIs: A refrigerator with more storage or better energy efficiency may cost more upfront. Easy EMIs let you spread the expense into monthly instalments.

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{{^usCountry}} Choose a refrigerator that meets your everyday needs, not just the extra demands of Navratri. {{/usCountry}}

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Which Samsung fridge type is right for your household?

Samsung offers three main refrigerator types, each suited to different family sizes, kitchen spaces, and storage needs.

Type How it works Best for What to consider Single-door Direct Cool Direct cooling with manual defrosting Couples and compact kitchens Smaller freezer, periodic defrosting Double-door Frost Free Separate compartments with automatic defrosting Families of 3 to 5 Higher price and space requirements French-door Wide fridge compartment with dedicated freezer Large families and bulk storage Higher cost and larger footprint

Pro tip: If you frequently host guests, look for adjustable shelves and practical storage compartments. A well-organised fridge can be more useful than simply choosing a higher capacity.

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What Samsung technologies are worth paying for?

Samsung refrigerators offer several cooling technologies, but the right features depend on how you use your fridge.

Digital Inverter Compressor: Adjusts compressor operation based on cooling demand, helping reduce electricity consumption and noise while maintaining consistent temperatures. Check the model-specific warranty.

Convertible 5-in-1 technology: Available on select double-door models, it lets you adjust compartment settings to create additional refrigerator space when needed.

Bespoke AI features: Select premium models use AI-supported functions to monitor usage patterns and improve energy management. Features vary by model.

Twin Cooling Plus: Uses separate cooling systems for the fridge and freezer, helping maintain humidity and prevent odour transfer between compartments.

What should you prioritise? Start with energy efficiency, storage capacity, and frost-free convenience. Samsung double door 5 Star refrigerators are worth considering if you want lower electricity consumption, while Convertible cooling offers flexibility when your storage needs change.

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What Samsung fridge capacity does your family need?

Your ideal refrigerator capacity depends on family size, grocery shopping habits, and how often you cook. Here is a quick guide:

Family size Recommended type and capacity Best suited for 1 to 2 members Single-door, 183 to 215 L Daily groceries and compact kitchens 3 to 4 members Double-door, 236 to 301 L Regular cooking and weekly groceries 4 to 5 members Double-door, 330 to 419 L Bulk shopping and frequent guests 5 or more members French-door, 550 L and above Joint families and extensive storage

These are starting points. A smaller family that cooks frequently or buys groceries in bulk may need more capacity than a larger family that shops daily.

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Pro tip: Check the internal shelf layout and measure your kitchen space before buying. Leave enough clearance for ventilation and opening the doors fully.

Which Samsung fridges should you explore this Navratri 2026?

From affordable single-door models to spacious French-door refrigerators, Samsung offers options for different household sizes and budgets. The following models provide a useful starting point for comparing capacity, energy ratings, and features.

Model Type Capacity Star rating Price Key feature Samsung RR20D2825HN Single-door 183 L 5 Star Rs. 16,490 Digital Inverter Samsung RR21C2H25S8 Single-door 189 L 5 Star Rs. 17,990 Digital Inverter, base drawer Samsung RR23D2H359U Single-door 215 L 5 Star Rs. 20,890 Digital Inverter, larger capacity Samsung RT40H28W2QHL Double-door 236 L 2 Star Rs. 24,990 Frost-free cooling, Digital Inverter Samsung RT40H28U3FHL Double-door 236 L 3 Star Rs. 27,990 Convertible cooling, Digital Inverter Samsung RT31H4522S9 Double-door 301 L 2 Star Rs. 35,490 Convertible 5-in-1, digital display Samsung RF57A5032S9 French-door 550 L 3 Star Rs. 67,990 Large-capacity storage View All

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

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Limited time offers on refrigerators

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,375 per month, upgrading to the latest refrigerator has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

What are my financing options to buy a refrigerator on EMI?

You can finance almost any refrigerator in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Best for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy a Samsung refrigerator at the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store?

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Buying a Samsung refrigerator with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is simple and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

1. Browse Samsung refrigerators on Bajaj Mall: Compare Samsung refrigerator models based on capacity, cooling technology, energy efficiency ratings, storage features, smart functionalities, and price before visiting a store.

2. Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any other Bajaj Finance partner store.

3. Check the refrigerator in person: Ask the store executive to demonstrate key Samsung refrigerator features such as Digital Inverter Technology, convertible modes, spacious storage compartments, toughened glass shelves, and frost-free cooling to choose a model that fits your family's requirements.

4. Choose your EMI option: Enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and explore available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select Samsung refrigerator models.

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5. Complete your purchase: Once your financing is approved, you can take the refrigerator home or arrange for doorstep delivery and installation.

Explore the latest range of Samsung refrigerators on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home a refrigerator that suits your lifestyle, storage needs, and budget with flexible EMI options.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.