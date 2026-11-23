Having a good quality water purifier at home is a real comfort, but how do you know it's actually working? Filters all have a lifespan. Sediment accumulates, the purification membranes deteriorate, and the internal cartridges eventually reach the end of their useful life. A filter that's not working properly can leave your drinking water looking perfectly clear whilst still containing invisible contaminants, dissolved heavy metals and active microbes.

How to Know If Your Water Filter Is Working Properly: A Checklist for Households more less

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Whether you're using an advanced RO filter or a UV based purification system, it's a good idea to run a simple performance check to ensure you're protecting your family’s health. Below is a full checklist to help you work out if your unit is up to standard, together with some practical advice on how to go about selecting the best water purifier">water purifier.

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Quick Maintenance Checklist for your Water Filters

Feature to Check Normal Warning Sign Immediate Action Required Taste & Odour Metallic, salty, or strong chlorine smell Replace Carbon filter or RO membrane cartridge Flow Rate Trickling tap, continuous waste line flow Clean Pre-filter or inspect shut-off valve TDS Reading Spikes near raw input water levels Replace RO membrane immediately Filter Indicator Flashing light, warning chime, app notification Order genuine factory replacement filter Cartridge Source Unverified third-party replacement brand Scan QR code to verify genuine parts

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1. Check for Changes in Water Taste or Odour

One of the easiest ways to test your water filter is simply by your daily sensory observations. The water that has been properly filtered should always taste crisp, clean, and neutral.

Metallic or Bitter Taste: If your purified water all of a sudden tastes metallic, salty, or bitter, then your RO filter membrane is likely degraded or fouled. A good RO membrane will remove the excess dissolved salts and heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic, etc.), and the result is water that tastes fresh and neutral.

Foul or Musty Odour: A sudden chlorine smell, earthy smell, or musty smell will invariably be the sign of an exhausted activated carbon filter. The carbon absorbs organic matter, chemical fumes, and dissolved gases. Once it's saturated, it can no longer effectively hold odours.

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2. Monitor Water Flow Rate and Dispensing Pressure

Pay very close attention to the rate at which water comes out of your appliance tap during normal day to day use. A change in pressure is a clear indication of a physical blockage somewhere within the internal workings.

Extremely Slow Dispense Rate: If it takes twice as long to fill a single glass then your pre-filter or sediment cartridge is almost certainly clogged with dirt, rust, silt and the coarse suspended matter.

Unusual Waste Water Ratio: With RO systems, a sudden drop in rejected waste water (or the continuous discharge of waste water even when the storage tank is full) can be a sign of a torn membrane or a faulty automatic shut off valve.

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3. Test Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) Levels

Visual inspection and taste testing won't pick up on dissolved minerals or the various invisible chemical pollutants. A simple digital TDS meter will give you a clear quantitative measure of your purification performance.

Measure Input vs. Output: Test your raw tap water TDS first and then test the TDS of the water coming out of your tap.

Calculate RO Efficiency: A good quality RO filter should be reducing your input TDS by around 85%-90%. If your tap water is 800ppm then your output water should be well below 100ppm.

Watch for TDS Creep: A sudden spike in your output TDS is a clear indicator that dissolved salts and minerals are passing through the damaged filter layers and getting through.

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4. Inspect Smart Indicators and Maintenance Alerts

Modern purification systems get rid of the guesswork by electronically monitoring filter condition via internal sensors.

Filter-Change Alerts: Be on the lookout for LED indicators, red warning lights or audible alarm beeps on the main appliance display panel.

Smart App Notifications: If you've got a smart water purifier then open the companion smartphone app to see the filter life percentage in real time, your daily consumption and the service performance logs. Don't ignore the persistent change alerts even if the water still looks clean.

5. Physically Inspect the Filter Cartridge

If your unit has semi-transparent housing or removable inline filters, then visually inspect the components during your normal cleaning or service intervals.

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Heavy Discolouration: A pre-filter that's turned dark brown or black is clearly doing its job in terms of trapping the dirt, the problem is that the surface is so heavily loaded that it's restricting the airflow, reducing the output pressure and putting a strain on the subsequent stages.

Cracks or Leaks: Cracks or leaks (around the cartridge seals or housing caps) will allow unfiltered raw water to simply go straight past the filtration stages and into the clean storage tank.

6. Beware of Counterfeit or Local Replacement Filters

A generic filter may fit into your purifier, but that doesn't mean it's going to purify water safely or meet any of the certified standards.

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Scan for Authenticity: Always check for genuine water filter"> genuine water filter before fitting new cartridges. Genuine replacement cartridges will have a unique scannable QR code printed directly onto the filter body which you can scan through your phone at the time of installation.

Look Beyond Initial Cost: Evaluating a water filter price involves looking past cheap third-party options. Generic cartridges lack certified contaminant-removal testing and degrade unpredictably, risking your family's safety. Authentic replacement filters preserve factory warranty coverage, protect internal pump motors, and deliver verified multi-stage protection over their full service life.

So…What to Look for When Buying a Water Purifier?

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If your current system is constantly breaking down or simply can't cope with your incoming raw water, it's time to upgrade to the best water purifier for home use. This will give you peace of mind in terms of safety, minimal maintenance and total convenience. When evaluating new models, keep these key features in mind:

Source-Specific Filtration: Match your appliance to your source water. RO+UV for high TDS groundwater or tanker water (above 200ppm), UV+UF for soft municipal tap water.

Extended Filter Lifespan: Look at the more advanced units with long life filtration media. The Aquaguard NanoPore Long-Life filters can deliver up to 2 years* of filter life before requiring a filter change under standard test conditions. That's a massive reduction in maintenance.

Hygienic Storage: Look for surgical grade stainless steel storage tanks which will prevent plastic degradation, leaching of any chemicals and secondary bacterial re-contamination over the long term.

Added Health Benefits: Look at the Active Copper Infusion or Alkaline Boost stages to help maintain the ideal pH and add a range of beneficial natural minerals (copper, calcium, magnesium etc) to your water.

Regular inspection will of course keep your household water safe, fresh and mineralised every day. When you're replacing any components or upgrading your unit, you must insist on genuine filters and genuine service support to ensure your system is performing to the required standard.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.