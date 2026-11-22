Railway connectivity between India and Nepal is set to receive a boost with the introduction of a new express train service linking Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah are scheduled to flag off the service on November 23, marking another step in efforts to strengthen transport links and people-to-people connections between the two neighbouring countries.

The upcoming train service between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham is expected to improve cross-border connectivity and facilitate religious travel between India and Nepal. (Somanth Sen) more less

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The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. The additional rail link is expected to make travel more convenient for passengers across several districts, including those travelling for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.

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The service builds on the longstanding cultural, historical and social ties between India and Nepal. Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham hold religious significance, and improved rail access between the two destinations is expected to support pilgrim movement and tourism. The initiative also reflects the wider role of railway infrastructure in facilitating cross-border interaction, trade and regional cooperation.

New service to improve access to religious destinations

The Ayodhya Dham-Jan akpur Dham train service is part of Indian Railways' efforts to strengthen cross-border connectivity. By linking destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, the service is expected to offer passengers a more accessible rail route for travel across the region.

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{{^usCountry}} The identified stoppages include Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stations will extend the service's reach to passengers in several districts and provide additional travel options for people undertaking religious journeys, visiting family members or travelling for other reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The identified stoppages include Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stations will extend the service's reach to passengers in several districts and provide additional travel options for people undertaking religious journeys, visiting family members or travelling for other reasons. {{/usCountry}}

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The improved connection is also expected to support religious tourism. India and Nepal share deep-rooted religious and cultural links, and destinations across both countries attract devotees and visitors. Better access between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham could encourage greater movement of pilgrims and tourists while creating more opportunities for communities to engage with their shared heritage.

An increase in visitor movement may also support economic activity in the connected regions. Local hotels, shops, transport operators and businesses linked to tourism could benefit from the movement of passengers. The scale of this impact will depend on travel demand and the use of the new service, but improved connectivity is expected to create opportunities for local service providers.

Wider railway projects aim to deepen bilateral links

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The new passenger service is part of a broader effort to develop rail infrastructure between India and Nepal. Existing and proposed projects are intended to improve access between important locations, support passenger movement and facilitate commercial activity.

Rail links such as Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the wider plan to strengthen cross-border connectivity. Together, these projects represent efforts to build a more extensive rail network between the two countries.

Capacity building is another element of this cooperation. In recent years, Nepal Railway officers and staff have received training in different aspects of train operations at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara. Such training is intended to support the development of operational capabilities alongside infrastructure expansion.

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Rail connectivity can contribute to bilateral relations beyond the movement of passengers. More accessible transport links can encourage regular interaction between communities, support trade and provide additional routes for religious and cultural travel. The new Ayodhya Dham-Jan akpur Dham service, alongside the ongoing and proposed rail projects, is expected to add to these connections.

The planned flag-off on November 23 by the prime ministers of India and Nepal places the new service within the broader framework of cooperation between the neighbouring countries. It is expected to strengthen access to important destinations and create further opportunities for cultural exchange and regional development.