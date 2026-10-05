Indraprastha Dance Festival brings classical dance forms to Purana Qila

The second edition of the Indraprastha Dance Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism, is bringing together more than 150 dancers from India and overseas at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi. The three-day festival, being held from October 2 to 4, features performances across several Indian classical dance traditions.

Over three days, more than 150 dancers, including award-winning and emerging artists, will perform various forms, blending heritage with contemporary appeal. Experience the fusion of dance and history from October 2-4.

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The festival is aimed at introducing and promoting India’s classical dance forms among audiences in Delhi while providing a platform for established performers, gurus and emerging artists. The programme includes artists associated with major national cultural awards and institutions, alongside dance groups representing different regions of the country.

The performances are being staged against the backdrop of Purana Qila, one of Delhi’s prominent historical sites. The venue is also being used for a light-and-sound presentation focusing on the history of Delhi, Indraprastha and the Yamuna.

Festival features artists from different classical traditions

The programme includes Bharatanatyam performances by Parshwanath Upadhyay and Aditya PV from Chennai, along with Sattriya from Assam, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali from Kerala, and Kathak performances by Dhwani from Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival lineup also includes Padma Award recipients, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipients, Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardees and top-grade Doordarshan artists. Their participation brings together performers at different stages of their careers, from established gurus and recognised artistes to younger dancers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival lineup also includes Padma Award recipients, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipients, Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardees and top-grade Doordarshan artists. Their participation brings together performers at different stages of their careers, from established gurus and recognised artistes to younger dancers. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisers said the programme is intended to present classical dance forms to contemporary audiences while retaining their traditional repertoire and regional characteristics. The festival also seeks to attract visitors from outside Delhi alongside local audiences.

Cultural programming at heritage sites

The use of Purana Qila as the venue places the dance performances within Delhi’s wider heritage and cultural tourism calendar. The combination of classical performances and the light-and-sound presentation provides visitors with programming that links the city’s historical sites with performing arts.

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The festival is part of Delhi Tourism’s efforts to use cultural programming to draw audiences to heritage locations. Such events can also provide a platform for regional dance traditions to reach audiences beyond their traditional geographic centres.

The October 2 performances featured Bharatanatyam, Sattriya, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali and Kathak. The organisers said the performances drew appreciation from audiences attending the festival at the historic fort.

With performances continuing through October 4, the festival brings together classical dance practitioners from across India and international participants, offering audiences an opportunity to experience multiple traditions within a single programme.